Almanac - Tuesday 8/11/20

On this day in 3114 BCE, today is the beginning of the Mesoamerican Long Count Calendar...

It's Tuesday, is 11th of August of 2020

It is the 224th day of the year.

142 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until autumn begins

84 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 months and 23 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:21 am

and the sun sets at 8:07 pm.

We have 13 hours and 46 minutes of daylight.

The first high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 6:20 am at 3.84 feet

and the next high tide at 5:59 pm at 5.54 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:27 am at 2.46 feet.

The Moon is 52.1% visible; Third Quarter

Moon Direction:

125.61° SE↑

Moon Altitude:

54.42°

Moon Distance:

250,024 mi

Next Moonset:

Today, 1:54 pm

New Moon in 8 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 14 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 21 days on Tuesday the 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is…

Annual Medical Checkup Day

Ingersoll Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

National Raspberry Tart Day

Play in the Sand Day

Presidential Joke Day

Son and Daughter Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Pakistan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.

Mountain Day in Japan

On this day in history…

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones and Wi-Fi.

1965 – Race riots (the Watts Riots) begin in the Watts area of Los Angeles, California.

1969 – The Apollo 11 astronauts are released from a three-week quarantine following their liftoff from the moon.

1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

1920 – Mike Douglas, American singer and talk show host (d. 2006)

1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (d. 1992)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (d. 2007)

1943 – Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general and politician, 10th President of Pakistan

1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author

1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.[6]

1952 – Bob Mothersbaugh, American singer, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Hulk Hogan, American wrestler

1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician

1958 – Jah Wobble, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1965 – Viola Davis, American actress