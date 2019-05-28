Almanac - Tuesday 5/28/19

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of May of 2019. It is the 148th day of the year. 217 days remain until the end of the year. 24 days until summer begins and 525 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 5 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:51 am and

sunset will be at 8:24 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:23 am

and the next low tide at 1:48 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:47 am

and the next high tide at 8:47 pm.

Moon: 33.0%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:124.08° SE↑

Moon Altitude:27.68°

Moon Distance:249604 mi

Next New Moon: Jun 3, 2019 3:01 am

Next Full Moon: Jun 17, 2019 1:30 am

Next Moonset: Today 2:46 pm

Today is…

Amnesty International Day

International Hamburger Day

National Brisket Day

Slugs Return From Capistrano Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in Croatia

Downfall of the Derg Day in Ethiopia

Flag Day in Philippines

Menstrual Hygiene Day

Republic Day in Nepal

TDFR Republic Day, celebrates the declaration of independence of the First Republic of Armenia and the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic from the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic in 1918. (Azerbaijan and Armenia)

Youm-e-Takbir in Pakistan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1888 – Jim Thorpe, American decathlete, football player, and coach (d. 1953)

1908 – Ian Fleming, English journalist and author, created James Bond (d. 1964)

1910 – T-Bone Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1916 – Walker Percy, American novelist and essayist (d. 1990)

1917 – Barry Commoner, American biologist, academic, and politician (d. 2012)

1925 – Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, German opera singer and conductor (d. 2012)

1936 – Betty Shabazz, American educator and activist (d. 1997)

1939 – Maeve Binchy, Irish novelist (d. 2012)

1944 – Rudy Giuliani, American lawyer and politician, 107th mayor of New York City

1944 – Gladys Knight, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Patch Adams, American physician and author, founded the Gesundheit! Institute

1945 – John Fogerty, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1946 – William Shawcross, English journalist and author

1947 – Lynn Johnston, Canadian author and illustrator

1949 – Wendy O. Williams, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 1998)

1956 – Jerry Douglas, American guitarist and producer

1968 – Kylie Minogue, Australian singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

…and on this day in history…

585 BC – A solar eclipse occurs, as predicted by the Greek philosopher and scientist Thales, while Alyattes is battling Cyaxares in the Battle of Halys, leading to a truce. This is one of the cardinal dates from which other dates can be calculated.

1892 – In San Francisco, John Muir organizes the Sierra Club.

1934 – Near Callander, Ontario, Canada, the Dionne quintuplets are born to Oliva and Elzire Dionne; they will be the first quintuplets to survive infancy.

1936 – Alan Turing submits On Computable Numbers for publication.

1961 – Peter Benenson's article The Forgotten Prisoners is published in several internationally read newspapers. This will later be thought of as the founding of the human rights organization Amnesty International.

1987 – A West German pilot, Mathias Rust, who was 18 years old, evades Soviet Union air defenses and lands a private plane in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia. He is immediately detained and released on August 3, 1988.