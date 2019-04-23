Almanac - Tuesday 4/23/19

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of April of 2019. It is the 113th day of the year. 252 days remain until the end of the year. 59 days until summer begins. 560 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 6 months and 11 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:23 am

and the sun sets at 7:54 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:24 am

and the next high tide at 4:32 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:11 am

and the next low tide at 9:13 pm.

81.1% visible

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 26th of April of 2019 at 3:18 pm

New Moon in 11 days on Saturday the 4th of May of 2019 at 3:45 pm

First Quarter Moon in 18 days on Saturday the 11th of May of 2019 at 6:12 pm

Full Moon in 25 days Saturday the 18th of May of 2019 at 2:11 pm

Today is…

English Language Day

German Beer Day Impossible Astronaut Day International Nose Picking Day International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day Lover's Day Movie Theatre Day National Cherry Cheesecake Day National Lost Dog Awareness Day National Picnic Day Saint George's Day Slay a Dragon Day School Bus Drivers' Day Spanish Language Day Take a Chance Day Talk Like Shakespeare DayWorld Book and Copyright Day World Book Night World Laboratory Day

Today is also…

Castile and León Day, northwestern Spain

Independence Day in the Conch Republic, Key West, Florida

Khongjom Day in Manipur state, northeastern India

National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Navy Day in China

Canada Book Day in Canada

World Book Day

United Nations English Language Day

La Diada de Sant Jordi in Catalonia, Spain

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1621 – William Penn, English admiral and politician (d. 1670)

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1895 – Ngaio Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish republican activist; co-founder, Irish Republican Socialist Party (1974); British MP Mid Ulster (1969–74)

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, African-American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1959 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1968 – Timothy McVeigh, American terrorist, Oklahoma City bombing co-perpetrator (d. 2001)

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

…and on this day in history…

1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.

In 1789, President-elect George Washington and his wife, Martha, moved into the first executive mansion, the Franklin House, in New York.

1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.

In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)

1967 – Soviet space program: Soyuz 1 (Russian: Союз 1, Union 1) a manned spaceflight carrying cosmonaut Colonel Vladimir Komarov is launched into orbit.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)

In 1971, hundreds of Vietnam War veterans opposed to the conflict protested by tossing their medals and ribbons over a wire fence in front of the U.S. Capitol.

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months.

In 1988, a federal ban on smoking during domestic airline flights of two hours or less went into effect.

1990 – Namibia becomes the 160th member of the United Nations and the 50th member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

In 1995, sportscaster Howard Cosell died in New York at age 77.

2005 – The first ever YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by user "jawed".

One year ago: The Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton, gave birth to a new prince who was fifth in line to the British throne; Louis Arthur Charles was the third child for the duchess and her husband, Prince William.