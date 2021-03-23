Almanac - Tuesday 3/23/21

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of March of 2021...

It is the 82nd day of the year.

283 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until summer begins

The sun rises at 7:07 am

and sunset will be at 7:26 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:24 am

The first high tide will be at 6:37 am

The next low tide will be at 2:05 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:21 pm.

The Moon is 68.3% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 28th of March of 2021 at 11:48 am

Today is…

American Diabetes Association Alert Day

Cuddly Kitten Day

National Agriculture Day

National Chia Day

National Chip and Dip Day

National Melba Toast Day

National Puppy Day

Near Miss Day

OK Day

Ravenclaw Pride Day

World Meteorological Day

Today is also…

Day of Hungarian-Polish Friendship (Hungary and Poland)

Day of the Sea (Bolivia)

Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Day (Azerbaijan)

Pakistan Day (Pakistan)

Promised Messiah Day (Ahmadiyya)

On This Day In Women’s Herstory…

1920 : Delaware was the last of 36 states that needed to make a decision regarding Women’s suffrage. If this state voted “yes” to the 18th Amendment, then women would be able to vote in the upcoming November presidential election. More Details on the 18th Amendment

1981 - U.S.A. Supreme Court Abortion Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could require, with some exceptions, parental notification when teenage girls seek abortions.

Currently 6 states in the US do not require parental consent

Other US states require one or all of the following prior to allowing abortion.

One or both parents to be informed

One or both parents must consent

Parental notification law currently enjoined

Parental consent law currently enjoined

There are a number of other laws in each state relating to this highly charged issue and parental consent is just one of the laws used to make abortion harder or easier depending on the ideological stance in that state.

2006 - France’s marriage age is changed

The French parliament passes a law that raises the age at which a woman can get married from 15 to 18. The earlier law had set the minimum age for women to marry at 15, and men at 18, and had been introduced in 1804. The new legislation brings France into line with most of the other European Union members. The punishments for rape and assault of a spouse will now include partners and ex-partners, and sentences for murder have also been increased.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

Fannie Farmer, author of famous cookbook, The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook, was born today in 1857. The book for the first time included specific ingredient measurements that would become standardized cooking practice.

March 23, 1884 (d.1966) – Florence Ellinwood Allen, the first woman to serve on a state supreme court and one of the first two women to serve as a United States federal judge

March 23, 1897 (d.1984) – Margaret Farrar, joined the New York World in 1921 with responsibility to get the crossword puzzle mistake-free, also edited Simon & Schuster puzzle books for 60 years, became crossword editor for the New York Times in February 1942

March 23, 1905 (d.1977) – Joan Crawford, legendary actress, rose to star status in 1928 by dancing the Charleston in Our Dancing Daughters, 50 years later her last movie was What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

March 23, 1908 (d.1997) – Dominique De Menil, collector of modern art, medieval art and tribal artifacts, escaped Paris with her children and settled in Houston around 1942, strong supporter of civil rights, created Carter-Menil Human Rights Foundation with former President Jimmy Carter

March 23, 1924 (d.1980) – Bette Nesmith Graham, invented Liquid Paper correction fluid which became an office staple, created two foundations to support women’s businesses and art

Also on this day in history…

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patrick Henry delivers his speech – "Give me liberty, or give me death!" – at St. John's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia.

1868 – The University of California is founded in Oakland, California when the Organic Act is signed into law.

1889 – The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is established by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad in Qadian, British India.

1965 – NASA launches Gemini 3, the United States' first two-man space flight (crew: Gus Grissom and John Young).

1977 – The first of The Nixon Interviews (12 will be recorded over four weeks) is videotaped with British journalist David Frost interviewing former United States President Richard Nixon about the Watergate scandal and the Nixon tapes.

1980 – Archbishop Óscar Romero of El Salvador gives his famous speech appealing to men of the El Salvadoran armed forces to stop killing the Salvadorans.

2020 – UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson put the UK into its first national lockdown in response to Covid 19.

Other birthdays today include…

1430 – Margaret of Anjou (d. 1482)

1643 – Mary of Jesus de León y Delgado, Spanish Dominican lay sister and mystic (d. 1731)

1732 – Princess Marie Adélaïde of France (d. 1800)

1838 – Marie Adam-Doerrer, Swiss women's rights activist and unionist (d. 1908)

1842 – Susan Jane Cunningham, American mathematician (d. 1921)

1882 – Emmy Noether, Jewish German-American mathematician, physicist and academic (d. 1935)

1887 – Josef Čapek, Czech painter and poet (d. 1945)

1895 – Dane Rudhyar, French-American astrologer, author and composer (d. 1985)

1898 – Madeleine de Bourbon-Busset, Duchess of Parma (d. 1984)

1899 – Dora Gerson, German actress and singer (d. 1943)

1900 – Erich Fromm, German psychologist and sociologist (d. 1980)

1910 – Akira Kurosawa, Japanese director, producer and screenwriter (d. 1998)

1912 – Eleanor Cameron, Canadian-American author and critic (d. 1996)

1912 – Wernher von Braun, German-American physicist and engineer (d. 1977)

1915 – Mary Innes-Ker, Duchess of Roxburghe (d. 2014)

1918 – Helene Hale, American politician (d. 2013

1922 – Marty Allen, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)

1922 – Ugo Tognazzi, Italian actor (d. 1990)

1924 – Olga Kennard, English crystallographer and academic

1929 – Roger Bannister, English runner, neurologist and academic (d. 2018)

1931 – Yevdokiya Mekshilo, Russian skier (d. 2013)

1933 – Philip Zimbardo, American psychologist and academic

1937 – Robert Gallo, American physician and academic

1942 – Walter Rodney, Guyanese historian, scholar and activist (d. 1980)

1944 – Tony McPhee, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – David Grisman, American mandolin player and composer

1947 – Elizabeth Ann Scarborough, American author

1948 – Wasim Bari, Pakistani cricketer

1948 – Marie Malavoy, German-Canadian educator and politician

1952 – Kim Stanley Robinson, American author

1953 – Chaka Khan, American singer-songwriter

1954 – Mary Fee, Scottish Labour Party politician

1957 – Amanda Plummer, American actress

1959 – Catherine Keener, American actress

1963 – Ana Fidelia Quirot, Cuban runner

1964 – Hope Davis, American actress

1971 – Yasmeen Ghauri, Canadian model

1971 – Gail Porter, Scottish model and television host

1976 – Michelle Monaghan, American actress

1985 – Bethanie Mattek-Sands, American tennis player

1989 – Ayesha Curry, Canadian-American chef, author and television personality

1989 – Sarah McKenna, English rugby player

1991 – Linline Matauatu, Vanuatuan beach volleyball player