Almanac - Tuesday 3/16/21

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of March of 2021

It is the 75th day of the year

290 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until Spring begins

Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:37 AM on Saturday, March 20

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1883 Susan Hayhurst becomes 1st US woman graduate of a pharmacy college

March 16, 1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter is published. Hawthorne’s work explored women’s societal roles in Puritan Boston.

1952 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Babe Didrikson Zaharias wins her 3rd Titleholders title by 7 strokes from Betsy Rawls

1957 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Patty Berg wins her 7th Titleholders title by 3 strokes from amateur Anne Quast

1958 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Beverly Hanson wins by 5 strokes ahead of Betty Dodd

2013 Kim Yu-Na of South Korea wins the women’s 2013 World Figure Skating Championships

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

1949 Bertha Knox Gilkey, welfare & tenament rights for urban women

1960 Jenny Eclair [Hargreaves], British comedienne, author and actress (Grumpy Old Women, Loose Women), born in Kuala Lumpur, Federation of Malaya

Rebecca Cole, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the U.S., was born today in 1846.

Eveline Burns, an economist and technical expert, was born today in 1900. An immigrant to the U.S., she helped design social security and wrote “The American Social Security System,” in 1949, the standard text in this field.

1596 – Ebba Brahe, Swedish countess (d. 1674)

1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)

1729 – Maria Louise Albertine (d. 1818)

1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)

1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)

1808 – Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)

1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)

1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)

1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)

1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)

1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, American actress (d. 2004)

1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2014)

1927 – Olga San Juan, American actress and dancer (d. 2009)

1928 – Christa Ludwig, German soprano and actress

1929 – Betty Johnson, American singer

1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress

1943 – Ursula Goodenough, American biologist, zoologist, and author

1946 – Mary Kaldor, English economist and academic

1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician

1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress

1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach

1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer

1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician

1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)

1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter

1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete

1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter

1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress

1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player

1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress

1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist[15]

1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist

1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer

1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier

1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete

1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer

1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress

1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress

1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer

1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist

1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer

1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model and actress

1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer

1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian

1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter

1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter

1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress

1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater

1989 – Jung So-min, South Korean actress

1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France

1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater

Also on this day in history….

1926 – History of Rocketry: Robert Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket, at Auburn, Massachusetts.

1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.

More birthdays today…

1751 – James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)

1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)

1903 – Mike Mansfield, American politician and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to Japan (d. 2001)

1906 – Henny Youngman, English-American violinist and comedian (d. 1998)

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)

1930 – Tommy Flanagan, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)

1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)

1940 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)

1949 – Erik Estrada, American actor

1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor

1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO