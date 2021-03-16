Almanac - Tuesday 3/16/21

It's Panda Day...
Today is Tuesday, the 16th of March of 2021
It is the 75th day of the year
290 days remain until the end of the year.
Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:37 AM on Saturday, March 20
The sun rises at 7:18 am
and sunset will be at 7:20 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 2 minutes of daylight, today.
Solar noon will be at 1:19 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:13 am
The first low tide will be at 7:30 am
The next high tide will be at 1:41 pm.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:26 pm.
The Moon is currently __ % visible; a Waxing Crescent
Mar 21, 2021 at 7:40 am (Next Phase)
Today is…
Everything You Do is Right Day
Today is also…
Day of the Book Smugglers in Lithuania
Remembrance day of the Latvian legionnaires in Latvia\
Saint Urho's Day for Finnish Americans and Finnish Canadians
Austin 3:16 Day (Not official, but leisure day)
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1883 Susan Hayhurst becomes 1st US woman graduate of a pharmacy college
March 16, 1850 – Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter is published. Hawthorne’s work explored women’s societal roles in Puritan Boston.
1952 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Babe Didrikson Zaharias wins her 3rd Titleholders title by 7 strokes from Betsy Rawls
1957 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Patty Berg wins her 7th Titleholders title by 3 strokes from amateur Anne Quast
1958 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Beverly Hanson wins by 5 strokes ahead of Betty Dodd
2013 Kim Yu-Na of South Korea wins the women’s 2013 World Figure Skating Championships
Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…
1949 Bertha Knox Gilkey, welfare & tenament rights for urban women
1960 Jenny Eclair [Hargreaves], British comedienne, author and actress (Grumpy Old Women, Loose Women), born in Kuala Lumpur, Federation of Malaya
Rebecca Cole, the second African-American woman to become a doctor in the U.S., was born today in 1846.
Eveline Burns, an economist and technical expert, was born today in 1900. An immigrant to the U.S., she helped design social security and wrote “The American Social Security System,” in 1949, the standard text in this field.
1596 – Ebba Brahe, Swedish countess (d. 1674)
1687 – Sophia Dorothea of Hanover, queen consort of Frederick William I (d. 1757)
1729 – Maria Louise Albertine (d. 1818)
1750 – Caroline Herschel, German-English astronomer (d. 1848)
1799 – Anna Atkins, English botanist and photographer (d. 1871)
1808 – Hannah T. King, British-born American writer and pioneer (d. 1886)
1822 – Rosa Bonheur, French painter and sculptor (d. 1899)
1846 – Rebecca Cole, American physician and social reformer (d. 1922)
1881 – Fannie Charles Dillon, American composer (d. 1947)
1883 – Ethel Anderson, Australian poet, author, and painter (d. 1958)
1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)
1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, American actress (d. 2004)
1925 – Mary Hinkson, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2014)
1927 – Olga San Juan, American actress and dancer (d. 2009)
1928 – Christa Ludwig, German soprano and actress
1929 – Betty Johnson, American singer
1929 – Nadja Tiller, Austrian actress
1943 – Ursula Goodenough, American biologist, zoologist, and author
1946 – Mary Kaldor, English economist and academic
1948 – Catherine Quéré, French politician
1950 – Kate Nelligan, Canadian actress
1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress
1954 – Nancy Wilson, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1955 – Svetlana Alexeeva, Russian ice dancer and coach
1955 – Linda Lepomme, Belgian actress and singer
1956 – Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, Swiss lawyer and politician
1958 – Kate Worley, American author (d. 2004)
1960 – Jenny Eclair, English comedian, actress and screenwriter
1962 – Liliane Gaschet, French athlete
1964 – Patty Griffin, American singer-songwriter
1964 – Jaclyn Jose, Filipino actress
1965 – Cindy Brown, American basketball player
1965 – Cristiana Reali, Italian-Brazilian actress
1966 – Chrissy Redden, Canadian cross-country cyclist[15]
1967 – Tracy Bonham, American singer and violinist
1967 – Lauren Graham, American actress and producer
1967 – Heidi Zurbriggen, Swiss alpine skier
1969 – Alina Ivanova, Russian athlete
1973 – Vonda Ward, American boxer
1974 – Anne Charrier, French actress
1975 – Sienna Guillory, English model and actress
1976 – Leila Lejeune, French handballer
1976 – Susanne Ljungskog, Swedish cyclist
1977 – Mónica Cruz, Spanish actress and dancer
1978 – Brooke Burns, American fashion model and actress
1978 – Annett Renneberg, German actress and singer
1979 – Christina Liebherr, Swiss equestrian
1979 – Leena Peisa, Finnish keyboard player and songwriter
1981 – Fabiana Murer, Brazilian pole vaulter
1984 – Aisling Bea, Irish comedienne and actress
1988 – Jessica Gregg, Canadian speed skater
1989 – Jung So-min, South Korean actress
1993 – Marine Lorphelin, Miss France
1995 – Inga Janulevičiūtė, Lithuanian figure skater
Also on this day in history….
1926 – History of Rocketry: Robert Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket, at Auburn, Massachusetts.
1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.
1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.
More birthdays today…
1751 – James Madison, American academic and politician, 4th President of the United States (d. 1836)
1885 – Sydney Chaplin, English actor (d. 1965)
1903 – Mike Mansfield, American politician and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to Japan (d. 2001)
1906 – Henny Youngman, English-American violinist and comedian (d. 1998)
1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)
1927 – Daniel Patrick Moynihan, American sociologist and politician, 12th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2003)
1930 – Tommy Flanagan, American pianist and composer (d. 2001)
1936 – Fred Neil, American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2001)
1940 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2018)
1942 – Jerry Jeff Walker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1949 – Erik Estrada, American actor
1954 – Tim O'Brien, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1959 – Flavor Flav, American rapper and actor
1959 – Jens Stoltenberg, Norwegian economist and politician, 27th Prime Minister of Norway, 13th Secretary General of NATO