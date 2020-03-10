Almanac - Tuesday 3/10/20

Today is Tuesday, the 10th of March of 2020.

this morning's almanac...

It is the 70th day of the year.

296 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until spring begins

238 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(7 months and 24 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and sunset will be at 7:14 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:00 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:46 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:27 am

and the next low tide at 6:52 pm.

The Moon is 98.9% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 240.85° WSW↑

Moon Altitude: 37.00°

Moon Distance: 221938 mi

Next New Moon: Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 2:28 am

Next Full Moon: Tuesday April 7, 2020 at 7:35 pm

Next Moonset: Today at 8:24 am

Today is…

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

Landline Telephone Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

Organize your Home Office Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

Purim

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also…

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Hote Matsuri (Shiogama, Japan)

Mario Day (Globally)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

Theatre Day (Azerbaijan)

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Today is Harriet Tubman Day in the United States of America

(she died on this day in 1913)

March 10, 1903 – Clare Booth Luce is born. She served as ambassador to Italy in the 1950s, one of the top ambassador positions held by a woman at the time.

1865 – Amy Spain, American slave, is executed for stealing from her owner; believed to have been the last legal execution of a female slave in America.

1849 – Hallie Quinn Brown, African-American educator, writer and activist (d. 1949)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1881 – Jessie Boswell, English painter (d. 1956)

1885 – Tamara Karsavina, Russian-English ballerina and educator (d. 1978)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1919 – Marion Hutton, American singer and actress (d. 1987)

1924 – Judith Jones, literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada

1949 – Barbara Corcoran, American businesswoman and television personality

1950 – Catherine Pugh, Democrat politician, 50th mayor of Baltimore

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1966 – Edie Brickell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter and actress

Also on this day in history…

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1933 – The 6.4 Mw Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of VIII (Severe), leaving 115–120 people dead, and causing an estimated $40 million in damage.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

2000 – The Nasdaq Composite stock market index peaks at 5132.52, signaling the beginning of the end of the dot-com boom.

2006 – The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter arrives at Mars

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1928 – James Earl Ray, American criminal; assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. (d. 1998)

1938 – Norman Blake, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)