Almanac - Tuesday 2/9/21

Today is the birthday of Alice Walker, author of The Color Purple...
Today is Tuesday, the 9th of February of 2021,
February 9 is the 40th day of the
325 days remain until the end of the year 39 days until spring begins
The sun rises at 7:06 am
and sunset will be at 5:43 pm.
Tomorrow we will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.
the first low tide will be at 3:12 am
and the next low tide at 4:10 pm.
The first high tide will be at 9:10 am
and the next high tide at 11:24 pm.
Moon: 6.0%
New Moon in 2 days on Thurday the11th of February of 2021 at 11:06 am
Lunar New Year begins this Friday February 12
It’s the year of the Ox
Today is…
National Develop Alternative Vices Day
Today is also…
On this day in Black History…
– On this day in 1906, composer Paul Laurence Dunbar died at the age of 33.
Born on this day in 1943: Barbara Lewis ~ (singer and songwriter) is born in South Lyon, Michigan
On February 9, 1944 - Novelist Alice Walker was born in Eatonton, Ga.
Feb. 9, 1952 - Author Ralph Ellison's novel Invisible Man wins the National Book Award.
1965 -- Martin Luther King ~ meets with President Lyndon Johnson to discuss Black voting rights
Feb. 9, 1971 - Leroy "Satchel" Paige is inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Feb. 9, 1995 - Bernard Harris, African-American astronaut, takes space walk.
Also on this day in history…
1825 – After no candidate receives a majority of electoral votes in the US presidential election of 1824, the United States House of Representatives elects John Quincy Adams as President of the United States.
1870 – US president Ulysses S. Grant signs a joint resolution of Congress establishing the U.S. Weather Bureau.
1889 – US president Grover Cleveland signs a bill elevating the United States Department of Agriculture to a Cabinet-level agency.
1895 – William G. Morgan creates a game called Mintonette, which soon comes to be referred to as volleyball.
1907 – The Mud March is the first large procession organised by the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).
1942 – Year-round Daylight saving time (aka War Time) is re-instated in the United States as a wartime measure to help conserve energy resources.
1950 – Second Red Scare: US Senator Joseph McCarthy accuses the United States Department of State of being filled with Communists.
1964 – The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a "record-busting" audience of 73 million viewers across the USA.
1971 – Satchel Paige becomes the first Negro league player to be voted into the USA's Baseball Hall of Fame.
1986 – Halley's Comet last appeared in the inner Solar System.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1737 – Thomas Paine, English-American philosopher, author, and activist (d. 1809)
1773 – William Henry Harrison, American general and politician, 9th President of the United States (d. 1841)
1814 – Samuel J. Tilden, American lawyer and politician, 28th Governor of New York (d. 1886)
1874 – Amy Lowell, American poet, critic, and educator (d. 1925)
1885 – Alban Berg, Austrian composer and educator (d. 1935)
1896 – Alberto Vargas, Peruvian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1982)
1909 – Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1955)
1909 – Dean Rusk, American colonel and politician, 54th United States Secretary of State (d. 1994)
1914 – Ernest Tubb, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)
1923 – Brendan Behan, Irish rebel, poet, and playwright (d. 1964)
1928 – Roger Mudd, American journalist
1930 – Garner Ted Armstrong, American evangelist and author (d. 2003)
1940 – J. M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist, essayist, and linguist, Nobel Prize laureate
1942 – Carole King, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1943 – Barbara Lewis, American soul/R&B singer-songwriter
1943 – Joe Pesci, American actor
1943 – Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
1944 – Alice Walker, American novelist, short story writer, and poet
1945 – Mia Farrow, American actress, activist, and former fashion model
1947 – Joe Ely, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1963 – Travis Tritt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1980 – Manu Raju, American journalist