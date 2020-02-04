Almanac - Tuesday 2/4/20

Happy Birthday, Rosa Parks!

This day marks the approximate midpoint of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and of summer in the Southern Hemisphere (starting the season at the December solstice).

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday, the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm.

The full moon in February is called The Full Snow Moon. The heaviest snows often fall in February. This Moon has also been called the Hunger Moon.

Last Quarter Moon in 11 days on Tuesday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

New Moon in 19 days on a Sunday, the 23rd of February of 2020 at 7:32 am

First Quarter Moon in 26 days on a Monday, the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

African American Coaches Day

Liberace Day

National Create a Vacuum Day

National Hemp Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Thank a Mailman Day

Rosa Parks Day

Safer Internet Day

Torture Abolition Day

USO Day

Day of the Armed Struggle in Angola

Independence Day in Sri Lanka

Rosa Parks Day in California and Missouri

World Cancer Day

1794 – The French legislature abolishes slavery throughout all territories of the French First Republic. It will be reestablished in the French West Indies in 1802.

Jefferson Franklin Long died on February 4, 1907.

He a Republican who represented Georgia in the 41st Congress, was the first black member to speak on the floor of the House of Representatives, and was the only black representative from Georgia for just over a century. Long was born a slave in Knoxville, Georgia on March 3, 1836.

On February 4, 1875, Congressman James T. Rapier of Alabama, rose on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to support the Civil Right bill then before Congress which when enacted later that year became the Civil Rights Act of 1875.

Georgia Congressman Sanford Dixon Bishop Jr. was born on February 4, 1947, in Mobile, Alabama. In 1977 he was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives where he served until 1990. That year he entered the Georgia Senate. In 1992 Bishop won election to the U.S. House of Representatives. He still serves in that body.

Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist, was born Rosa Louise McCauley on this day in Tuskegee, Alabama

in 1913 – (d. 2005)

Feb 4, 1969 – MPLA begins its armed struggle in Angola for independence against Portugal.

Feb 4, 1986 – A stamp of Sojourner Truth is issued by the U.S. Postal Service

Feb 4, 1996 – J.C. Watts becomes the first Black selected to respond to a state of the union address.

Actor, Writer, Director and Activist Ossie Davis, byname of Raiford Chatman Davis, (who was born December 18, 1917, Cogdell, Georgia).—died February 4, 2005, Miami Beach, Florida),

1789 – George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

1941 – The United Service Organization (USO) is created to entertain American troops.

1945 – World War II: The Yalta Conference between the "Big Three" (Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin) opens at the Livadia Palace in the Crimea.

1945 – World War II: The British Indian Army and Imperial Japanese Army begin a series of battles known as the Battle of Pokoku and Irrawaddy River operations.

1948 – Ceylon (later renamed Sri Lanka) becomes independent within the British Commonwealth.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnaps Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.

1992 – A coup d'état is led by Hugo Chávez against Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez.

1999 – Unarmed West African immigrant Amadou Diallo is shot 41 times by four plainclothes New York City police officers on an unrelated stake-out, inflaming race relations in the city.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg.

1818 – Emperor Norton, San Francisco eccentric and visionary (d. 1880)

1868 – Constance Markievicz, Irish revolutionary and first woman elected to the UK House of Commons (d. 1927)

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, American pilot and explorer (d. 1974)

1906 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and theologian (d. 1945)

1912 – Erich Leinsdorf, Austrian-American conductor (d. 1993)

1918 – Ida Lupino, English-American actress and director (d. 1995)

1920 – Janet Waldo, American actress and voice artist (d. 2016)

1921 – Betty Friedan, American author and feminist (d. 2006)

1925 – Russell Hoban, American author and illustrator (d. 2011)

1925 – Stanley Karnow, American journalist and historian (d. 2013)

1936 – David Brenner, American comedian, actor, and author (d. 2014)

1947 – Dan Quayle, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 44th Vice President of the United States

1948 – Alice Cooper, American singer-songwriter

1973 – Oscar De La Hoya, American boxer