Almanac - Tuesday 2/25/20

It's Pancake day...

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of February of 2020.

It is the 56th day of the year.

310 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises at 6:46 am

and sunset will be at 6:00 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:54 am

The first low tide will be at 6:16 am

The next high tide at 12:18 pm.

and the final low tide at 6:32 pm.

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

Full Moon in 13 days Monday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Last Quarter Moon in 20 days on a Monday the 16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

New Moon in 27 days Tuesday the 24th of March of 2020 at 1:28 am

Today is…

International Pancake Day

Let's All Eat Right Day

Mardi Gras

National Chocolate-Covered Peanuts Day

National Clam Chowder Day

Pistol Patent Day

Pączki Day

Quiet Day

World Spay Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day in the Dominican Republic

Kitano Baika-sai or "Plum Blossom Festival" at the Kitano Tenman-gū Shrine, Kyoto, Japan

Meher Baba's birthday

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Communist Dictatorships in Hungary

National Day in Kuwait

People Power Day in Philippines

Revolution Day in Suriname

Soviet Occupation Day in Georgia

On this day in Black History…

In 1842 Charles Lenox Remond became one of the first African Americans to give testimony before a state legislature when he addressed a committee of the Massachusetts House of Representatives investigating discrimination in public transportation. Here Remond contrasted the absence of discrimination in his travels in Europe with his rude treatment on public transportation in and around Boston.

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, located near Cheyney, Pennsylvania, was founded on February 25, 1837, making it the oldest predominantly African American institution of higher education in the United States. It was originally known as the African Institute was renamed the Institute of Colored Youth in 1852.

Hiram Rhodes Revels took oath as the first African-American to serve in the senate on Feb. 25, 1870. He represented the state of Mississippi.

Feb 25, 1948 , Martin Luther King ordained as a Baptist minister

Feb 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston for world heavyweight boxing championship.

– On this day in 1975, Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad died.

1989- Boxer Mike Tyson became the Heavyweight Champion of the World by defeating challenger Frank Bruno of England.

Black History Birthdays

Olympic Gold Medalist Donald Quarrie was born on this day, February 25, 1951 in Kingston, Jamaica. He’s one of the top sprinters in the world in his day

1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Grammy Award-winning Malian Wassoulou musician

On February 25, 1976, Rashida Jones, now 44, was born in Los Angeles, California, the youngest daughter of media mogul Quincy Jones and his former wife, actress Peggy Lipton.

Also on this day in history…

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for the Colt revolver.

1866 – Miners in Calaveras County, California, discover what is now called the Calaveras Skull – human remains that supposedly indicated that man, mastodons, and elephants had co-existed.

1919 – Oregon places a one cent per U.S. gallon tax on gasoline, becoming the first U.S. state to levy a gasoline tax.

1928 – Charles Jenkins Laboratories of Washington, D.C. becomes the first holder of a broadcast license for television from the Federal Radio Commission.

1986 – People Power Revolution: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos flees the nation after 20 years of rule; Corazon Aquino becomes the Philippines' first woman president.

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor (d. 1921)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (d. 1961)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (d. 1959)

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (d. 1969)

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian and agent (d. 1979)

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (d. 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (d. 1993)

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player (d. 1995)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Messiah II, Korean religious leader, founded the Unification Church (d. 2012)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American singer and banjo player (d. 2016)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)

1935 – Sally Jessy Raphael, American journalist and talk show host

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2001)

1946 – Pete Wernick, American banjo player

1954 – John Doe, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor

1975 – Chelsea Handler, American comedian, author, and talk show host

Joe Burke, who once sat in this chair as KALW’s local Morning Edition host for so many years, is a singer and guitarist of the music group, the Yerba Buena Orchestra. The YBO is giving a show this week, tomorrow, Wednesday, the 26th, starting at 8pm, at the Iron Springs Pub And Brewery, 765 Center Blvd. in Fairfax. No cover charge, the show is free.