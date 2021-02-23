Almanac - Tuesday 2/23/21

Today is the birthday of W.E.B. Dubois...

the 5:49 and 6:49 editions of this morning's almanac...

Today is Tuesday, the 23rd of February of 2021,

It’s is the 54th day of the year.

311 days remain until the end of the year.

25 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:48 am

and sunset will be at 5:59 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight, today.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide at Ocean Beach this morning was at 1:38 am at 3.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:10 am at 5.8 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at minus zero point two-four feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:38 pm at 4.67 feet

The Moon is currently 83.9% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

Our Next Full Moon will be Saturday February the 27th, 2021 at 12:17 am

Today is...

Asian American and Pacific Islander Women's Equal Pay Day

Curling is Cool Day

Diesel Engine Day

International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day

National Banana Bread Day

National Rationalization Day

National Tile Day

Play Tennis Day

World Spay Day

World Understanding and Peace Day

Today is also…

The Emperor's Birthday, birthday of Naruhito, the current Emperor of Japan

Mashramani-Republic Day in Guyana

Meteņi in Latvia

National Day in Brunei

Red Army Day or Day of Soviet Army and Navy in the former Soviet Union, also held in various former Soviet republics:

Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia

Defender of the Fatherland and Armed Forces day in Belarus

Armed Forces Day in Tajikistan

On this day in Black History…

On February 23, 1965 - Constance Baker Motley is elected Manhattan Borough president, the highest elective office held by a black woman in a major American city.

1979 — Frank E. Petersen Jr. named the first black general in the Marine Corps

Black History birthdays today include:

1868 — Happy birthday, William Edward Burghardt, W.E.B. Du Bois

1925 — Politician Louis Stokes is born

1929 — Baseball catcher Elston Gene Howard born

Also on this day in history…

1455 – Traditional date for the publication of the Gutenberg Bible, the first Western book printed with movable type.

1898 – Émile Zola is imprisoned in France after writing J'Accuse…!, a letter accusing the French government of antisemitism and wrongfully imprisoning Captain Alfred Dreyfus.

1903 – Cuba leases Guantánamo Bay to the United States "in per-pet-uity".

1917 – First demonstrations in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The beginning of the February Revolution (March 8 in the Gregorian calendar).

1927 – U.S. President Calvin Coolidge signs a bill by Congress establishing the Federal Radio Commission (later replaced by the Federal Communications Commission) which was to regulate the use of radio frequencies in the United States.

1954 – The first mass inoculation of children against polio with the Salk vaccine begins in Pittsburgh.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1633 – Samuel Pepys, English diarist and politician (d. 1703)

1685 – George Frideric Handel, German-English organist and composer (d. 1759)

1868 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (d. 1963)

1904 – William L. Shirer, American journalist and historian (d. 1993)

1938 – Sylvia Chase, American broadcast journalist (d. 2019)

1940 – Peter Fonda, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019)

1944 – Johnny Winter, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2014)

1945 – Allan Boesak, South African cleric and politician

1954 – Viktor Yushchenko, Ukrainian captain and politician, 3rd President of Ukraine

1994 – Dakota Fanning, American actress