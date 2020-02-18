Almanac - Tuesday 2/18/20

Louis Comfort Tiffany was born on this day in 1848.

Today is Tuesday, February 18, 2020. 316 days remain until the end of the year, and 30 days until spring begins. 259 days until the 2020 presidential election.

Sunrise : 6:56am

: 6:56am Sunset: 5:52pm ...giving us 10 hours of daylight. 30% of the waning gibbous moon will be visible, rising at 3:37am.



Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 7:11am/9:36pm

: 7:11am/9:36pm Low: 12:58am/2:19pm

Special celebrations & commemorations today…

Independence Day - Gambia

Battery Day

Cow Milked While Flying In An Airplane Day

International Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast DayLink

National Drink Wine Day

National Hate Florida Day

Pluto Day

Travel Africa Day

On this day in…

1564 - The artist Michelanglelo died in Rome.

1735 - The first opera performed in America. The work was "Flora" (or "Hob in the Well") and was presented in Charleston, SC.

1841 - The first continuous filibuster in the U.S. Senate began. It lasted until March 11th.

1861 - In Montgomery, AL, Jefferson Davis was inaugurated as the President of the Confederate States.

1885 - Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published in the U.S. for the first time.

1913 - The famous French painting "Nude Descending a Staircase", by the French artist, Marcel Duchamp, was displayed at an "Armory Show" in New York City.

1930 - Elm Farm Ollie became the first cow to fly in an airplane.

1930 - The planet Pluto was discovered by Clyde Tombaugh. The discovery was made as a result of photographs taken in January 1930.

1952 - Greece and Turkey became members of NATO.

1953 - Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz signed a contract worth $8,000,000 to continue the "I Love Lucy" TV show through 1955.

1964 - "Any Wednesday" opened at the Music Box Theatre in New York City. The play established Gene Hackman as an actor.

1970 - The Chicago Seven defendants were found innocent of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention.

1972 - The California Supreme Court struck down the state's death penalty.

1977 - The space shuttle Enterprise went on its maiden "flight" sitting on top of a Boeing 747.

1987 - The executives of the Girl Scout movement decided to change the color of the scout uniform from the traditional Girl Scout green to the newer Girl Scout blue.

1998 - In Russia, money shortages resulted in the shutting down of three plants that produced nuclear weapons.

1998 - In Nevada, two white separatists were arrested and accused of plotting a bacterial attack on subways in New York City.

2001 - NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Sr., was killed in a crash during the Daytona 500 race.

2001 - FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested and accused of spying for Russia for more than 15 years. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

2003 - In South Korea, at least 120 people were killed when a man lit a fire on a subway train.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…