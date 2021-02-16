Almanac - Tuesday 2/16/21

It's Mardi Gras...

Today is Tuesday, the 16th of February of 2021,

It is the 47th day of the year.

318 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:57 am

and sunset will be at 5:52 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 55 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:41 am

The first low tide will be at 7:53 am

the next high tide will be at 1:39 pm.

and the FINAL low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:42pm.

The Moon is 21.5% visible; a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Friday the 19th of February of 2021 at 10:47 am

Today is…

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

International Pancake Day

Kyoto Protocol Day

Mardi Gras

National Almond Day

National Innovation Day

Pączki Day

Tim Tam Day

Today is also….

Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong-il's Birthday) (North Korea)

Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrate the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918 (Lithuania)

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day (Alaska)

On this day in Black History…

On February 16, 1857 - Frederick Douglass elected President of Freeman Bank and Trust.

Feb. 16, 1923 - Bessie Smith makes her first recording, "Down Hearted Blues,"

which sells 800,000 copies for Columbia Records.

Feb. 16, 1951 - New York City Council passes a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

– On this day in 1970, Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis to become world heavyweight champion.

Black History birthdays include...

1957 – LeVar Burton, German-born American actor, director, and producer

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper and actor

1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper

1990 – The Weeknd, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer[31]

Also on this day in history…

1923 – Howard Carter unseals the burial chamber of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

1945 – The Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, was signed into law.

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).

2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (d. 1282

1802 – Phineas Quimby, American mystic and philosopher (d. 1866)

1876 – G. M. Trevelyan, English historian and academic (d. 1962)

1903 – Edgar Bergen, Swedish-American ventriloquist and actor (d. 1978)

1904 – George F. Kennan, Scotch-Irish American historian and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the Soviet Union (d. 2005)

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (d. 1982)[20]

1909 – Richard McDonald, Irish-American businessman, co-founded McDonald's (d. 1998)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (d. 1945)

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (d. 1998)

1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (d. 2014)

1941 – Kim Jong-il, North Korean commander and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 2011)

1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (d. 1996)

