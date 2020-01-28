Almanac - Tuesday 1/28/20

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of January of 2020.
It is the 28th day of the year.
338 days remain until the end of the year
Today is also…
1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.
1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.
1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.
1851 – Northwestern University becomes the first chartered university in Illinois.
1855 – A locomotive on the Panama Canal Railway runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the first time.
1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first daily college newspaper in the United States.
1902 – The Carnegie Institution of Washington is founded in Washington, D.C. with a $10 million gift from Andrew Carnegie.
1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.
1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.
1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.
1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (d. 1895)
1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)
1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)
1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956)
1927 – Vera Williams, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)
1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer
founded Inditex and Zara (d. 2013)
1944 – John Tavener, English composer (d. 2013)
1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer
1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist
1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer