Almanac - Tuesday 1/28/20

Today is Tuesday, the 28th of January of 2020.

It is the 28th day of the year.

338 days remain until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

35 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 4 days from today)

280 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 6 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:17 am

and the sun will set at 5:30 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:15 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:09 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:23 am

and the next low tide at 7:40 pm.

The Moon is 12.2% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 44.38° NE↑

Moon Altitude:-54.07°

Moon Distance: 251294 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm

Next New Moon: Sunday February 23, 2020 at 7:32 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 9:40 am

Today is…

Daisy Day

Data Privacy Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International LEGO Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Kazoo Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Pop Art Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Thank a Plugin Developer Day

Today is also…

Army Day in Armenia

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

1851 – Northwestern University becomes the first chartered university in Illinois.

1855 – A locomotive on the Panama Canal Railway runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean for the first time.

1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first daily college newspaper in the United States.

1902 – The Carnegie Institution of Washington is founded in Washington, D.C. with a $10 million gift from Andrew Carnegie.

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (d. 1895)

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (d. 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator (d. 1982)

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (d. 1956)

1927 – Vera Williams, American author and illustrator (d. 2015)

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

founded Inditex and Zara (d. 2013)

1944 – John Tavener, English composer (d. 2013)

1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer