Almanac - Tuesday 1/26/21

By Kevin Vance 17 minutes ago
  My first green smoothie! Kale, mango, banana, apple, grapes, orange juice. By Flickr user lu_lu
    My first green smoothie! Kale, mango, banana, apple, grapes, orange juice. By Flickr user lu_lu

Today is National Green Juice Day...

Today is Tuesday, the 26th of January, 2021.

It is the 26th day of the year

339 days remain until the end of the year

53 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:18 am

and sunset will be at 5:27 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:26 am

The first high tide will be at 9:19 am

The next low tide at 4:22 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park at 11:46 pm.

The Moon is 92.5% visible
a Waxing Gibbous
Next Full Moon Thursday Jan 28, 2021, 11:16 am

The January Full Moon is called The Wolf Moon     

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.
It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger,
but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory,
locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and gather for hunting.     
This moon can also be called...

• Canada Goose Moon

• Center Moon

• Cold Moon

• Freeze Moon

• Frost Exploding Moon

• Great Moon

• Greetings Moon

• Hard Moon

• Severe Moon

• Spirit Moon

Today is...

International Customs Day

Lotus 1-2-3 Day

National Green Juice Day

National Peanut Brittle Day

National Plan for Vacation Day

Speak Up and Succeed Day

Spouse's Day

Toad Hollow Day of Encouragement

Today is also....

Australia Day

Duarte Day in the Dominican Republic

Engineer's Day in Panama

Liberation Day in Uganda

and Republic Day in India

On this day in history...
   
1700 – The 8.7–9.2 Mw Cascadia earthquake takes place off the west coast of North America, as evidenced by Japanese records.

1837 – Michigan is admitted as the 26th U.S. state.

1838 – Tennessee enacts the first prohibition law in the United States.
 
1870 – Reconstruction Era: Virginia rejoins the Union.

1915 – The Rocky Mountain National Park is established by an act of the U.S. Congress.
 
1934 – The Apollo Theater reopens in Harlem, New York City.

1961 – John F. Kennedy appoints Janet G. Travell to be the first woman Physician to the President.
 
1980 – Egypt–Israel relations are formally established.
 
1992 – Boris Yeltsin announces that Russia will stop targeting United States cities with nuclear weapons.

1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had "sexual relations" with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
    
...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!  You share this special day with...

1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)

1900 – Karl Ristenpart, German conductor (d. 1967)

1905 – Maria von Trapp, Austrian-American singer (d. 1987)

1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)

1918 – Nicolae Ceaușescu, Romanian dictator, 1st President of Romania (d. 1989)

1918 – Philip José Farmer, American author (d. 2009)

1921 – Eddie Barclay, French record producer, founded Barclay Records (d. 2005)

1921 – Akio Morita, Japanese businessman, co-founded Sony (d. 1999)

1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman's Own (d. 2008)

1928 – Roger Vadim, French actor and director (d. 2000)

1929 – Jules Feiffer, American cartoonist, playwright, screenwriter, and educator

1934 – Huey "Piano" Smith, American pianist and songwriter

1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author

1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)

1949 – David Strathairn, American actor

1953 – Lucinda Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)

1958 – Anita Baker, American singer-songwriter

1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host

1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach

