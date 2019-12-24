Almanac - Tuesday 12/24/19

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of December of 2019...

Today is the 358th day of the

Seven days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until primaries

Tuesday March 03 2020

(2 months and 8 days from today)

315 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 03 2020

(10 months and 10 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:23 am

and the sun sets at 4:57 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:10 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:04 am

and the next low tide at 4:17 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:26 am

and the next high tide at 11:23 pm.

The Moon is currently 3.3% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:113.74° ESE↑

Moon Altitude:-2.21°

Moon Distance:235151 mi

Next Moonrise:Today5:48 am

We’ll have a New Moon, tomorrow, Christmas Day,

Wednesday the 25th of December of 2019 at 9:13 pm

Also the Annular Solar Eclipse

The First Quarter Moon in 10 days on Thursday the 2nd of January of 2020 at 8:45 pm

Full Moon in 18 days on Friday the 10th of January of 2020 at 11:21 am

Also a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Last Quarter Moon in 24 days Friday the 17th of January of 2020 at 4:58 am

Today is…

Christmas Eve

Last-Minute Shopper's Day

National Egg Nog Day

Around the world, today is also…

Aðfangadagskvöld, the day when the 13th and the last Yule Lad arrives to towns. (Iceland)

Feast of the Seven Fishes (Italian Americans)

Juleaften (Denmark)/Julaften (Norway)/Julafton (Sweden)

Nittel Nacht (certain Orthodox Jewish denominations)

Nochebuena (Spain and Spanish-speaking countries)

The Declaration of Christmas Peace (Old Great Square of Turku, Finland's official Christmas City)

Wigilia (Poland)

Independence Day (Libya)

Day of Military Honour - Siege of Ismail (Russia)

On this day in history…

1777 – Kiritimati, also called Christmas Island, is discovered by James Cook.

1818 – The first performance of "Silent Night" takes place in the church of St. Nikolaus in Oberndorf, Austria.

1851 – The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.,

1871 – The Opera Aida opens in Cairo, Egypt.

1906 – Radio: Reginald Fessenden transmits the first radio broadcast; consisting of a poetry reading, a violin solo, and a speech.

1911 – Lackawanna Cut-Off railway line opens in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

1913 – The Italian Hall disaster in Calumet, Michigan results in the deaths of 73 Christmas party participants (including 59 children) when someone falsely yells "fire".

1914 – World War I: The "Christmas truce" begins.

1968 – Apollo program: The crew of Apollo 8 enters into orbit around the Moon, becoming the first humans to do so. They performed ten lunar orbits and broadcast live TV pictures.

1973 – District of Columbia Home Rule Act is passed, allowing residents of Washington, D.C. to elect their own local government.

1980 – Witnesses report the first of several sightings of unexplained lights near RAF Woodbridge, in Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England, United Kingdom, an incident called "Britain's Roswell".

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1809 – Kit Carson, American general (d. 1868)

1905 – Howard Hughes, American businessman, engineer, and pilot (d. 1976)

1907 – I. F. Stone, American journalist and author (d. 1989)

1910 – Fritz Leiber, American author and poet (d. 1992)

1924 – Lee Dorsey, American singer-songwriter (d. 1986)

1931 – Ray Bryant, American pianist and composer (d. 2011)

1944 – Mike Curb, American businessman and politician, 42nd Lieutenant Governor of California

1944 – Woody Shaw, American trumpeter (d. 1989)

1946 – Jeff Sessions, American captain, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Alabama and 84th Attorney General of the United States

1956 – Anil Kapoor, Indian actor and producer.

1971 – Ricky Martin, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and actor

1973 – Stephenie Meyer, American author and film producer