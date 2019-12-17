Almanac - Tuesday 12/17/19

The Aztec Calendar was discovered on this day in history...

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of December, 2019.

It is the 351st day of the year.

14 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days until winter begins

77 days until California Primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 15 days from today)

322 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 17 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:20 am

and sunset will be at 4:53 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight, today.

The first high tide was at 4:08 am

The first low tide will be at 9:06 am

The solar transit will be at 12:06 pm.

and the next high tide at 2:47 pm.

and the next low tide at 9:29 pm.

The Moon is 68.9% visible

Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 169.92° S↑

Moon Altitude: 65.90°

Moon Distance: 230331 mi

Next New Moon: Dec 25, 2019 9:13 pm

Next Full Moon: Jan 10, 2020 11:21 am

Next Moonset: Today 11:48 am

Today is…

National Maple Syrup Day

Pan American Aviation Day

Wright Brothers Day

Today is also…

Kurdistan flag day

1946 – Kurdistan flag day, the flag of Kurdistan was raised for the first time in Mahabad in eastern Kurdistan (Iran).

Accession Day in Bahrain

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

On this day in history…

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City..

1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.

1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1943 – All Chinese are again permitted to become citizens of the United States upon the repeal of the Act of 1882 and the introduction of the Magnuson Act.

1989 – The Simpsons first premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".

…and if today is your birthday

1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1950)

1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (d. 1979)

1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1987)

1903 – Ray Noble, English bandleader, composer, and actor (d. 1978)

1929 – William Safire, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (d. 2010)

1935 – Cal Ripken Sr., American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1999)

1936 – Pope Francis

1937 – Art Neville, American singer and keyboard player (d. 2019)

1937 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (d. 1969)

1939 – Eddie Kendricks, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 1992)

1942 – Paul Butterfield, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1987)

1946 – Eugene Levy, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter

1987 – Chelsea Manning, American soldier and intelligence analyst