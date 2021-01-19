Almanac - Tuesday 1/19/21

Today is National Popcorn Day...

Today Tuesday, 19th of January of 2021...

It is the 19th day of the year.

346 days remain until the end of the year

60 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22 am

and sunset will be at 5:19 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:27 am

The first low tide will be at 10:36 am

The next high tide will be at 4:13 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 10:04 pm.

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm

The Moon is 37.4%

Waxing Crescent

Today is…

Artist as Outlaw Day

Brew a Potion Day

Good Memory Day

Gun Appreciation Day

National Popcorn Day

New Friends Day

Printing Ink Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

Tenderness Toward Existence Day

Tin Can Day

World Quark Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Edgar Allan Poe (commemorated by the Poe Toaster at his grave in Baltimore)

Feast of Sultán (Sovereignty), first day of the 17th month of the Baháʼí calendar (Baháʼí Faith)

Husband's Day (Iceland)

Kokborok Day (Tripura, India)

Theophany / Epiphany (Eastern and Oriental Orthodoxy), and its related observances:

Timkat, or 20 during Leap Year (Ethiopian Orthodox)

Vodici or Baptism of Jesus (North Macedonia)

On this day in history…

1829 – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe's Faust: The First Part of the Tragedy receives its premiere performance

1853 – Giuseppe Verdi's opera Il Trovatore receives its premiere performance in Rome.

1883 – The first electric lighting system employing overhead wires, built by Thomas Edison, begins service at Roselle, New Jersey.

1915 – Georges Claude patents the neon discharge tube for use in advertising.

1920 – The United States Senate votes against joining the League of Nations.

1920 – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is founded.

1937 – Howard Hughes sets a new air record by flying from Los Angeles to New York City in seven hours, 28 minutes, 25 seconds.

1953 – Almost 72 percent of all television sets in the United States are tuned into I Love Lucy to watch Lucy give birth.

1969 – Student Jan Palach dies after setting himself on fire three days earlier in Prague's Wenceslas Square to protest about the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union in 1968. His funeral turns into another major protest.

1977 – President Gerald Ford pardons Iva Toguri D'Aquino (a.k.a. "Tokyo Rose").

1978 – The last Volkswagen Beetle made in Germany leaves VW's plant in Emden. Beetle production in Latin America continues until 2003.

1981 – Iran hostage crisis: United States and Iranian officials sign an agreement to release 52 American hostages after 14 months of captivity.

1983 – The Apple Lisa, the first commercial personal computer from Apple Inc. to have a graphical user interface and a computer mouse, is announced.

1986 – The first IBM PC computer virus is released into the wild. A boot sector virus dubbed (c)Brain, it was created by the Farooq Alvi Brothers in Lahore, Pakistan, reportedly to deter unauthorized copying of the software they had written.

2007 – Four-man Team N2i, using only skis and kites, completes a 1,093-mile (1,759 km) trek to reach the Antarctic pole of inaccessibility for the first time since 1965 and for the first time ever without mechanical assistance.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1200 – Dōgen Zenji, founder of Sōtō Zen (d. 1253)

1807 – Robert E. Lee, American general and academic (d. 1870)

1809 – Edgar Allan Poe, American short story writer, poet, and critic (d. 1849)

1839 – Paul Cézanne, French painter (d. 1906)

1908 – Ish Kabibble, American comedian and cornet player (d. 1994)

1921 – Patricia Highsmith, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1995)

1923 – Jean Stapleton, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1930 – Tippi Hedren, American model, actress, and animal rights-welfare activist

1939 – Phil Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1943 – Janis Joplin, American singer-songwriter (d. 1970)

1946 – Dolly Parton, American singer-songwriter and actress

1947 – Paula Deen, American chef and author

1953 – Desi Arnaz, Jr., American actor and singer

1969 – Edwidge Danticat, Haitian-American novelist and short story writer

1982 – Pete Buttigieg, American politician