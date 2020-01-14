Almanac - Tuesday 1/14/20

It's International Kite Day!

this morning's almanac...

Today is Tuesday January 14, 2019...

It is the 14th day of the year.

352 days remain until the end of the year.

In the 20th and 21st centuries the Julian calendar is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar, thus January 14 is sometimes celebrated as New Year's Day (Old New Year) by religious groups who use the Julian calendar

65 days until spring begins

49 days until primaries

Tuesday March 03 2020

(1 month and 18 days from today)

293 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 03 2020

(9 months and 20 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:15 pm

We will have 9 hours and 51 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:19 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:43 am

The first low tide will be at 7:41 am

The next high tide at 1:39 pm.

and the final low tide at the Golden Gate drifts in at 8:13 pm.

The Moon is 82.0% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction:221.03° SW↑

Moon Altitude:56.25°

Moon Distance:227562 mi

Next New Moon: Jan 24, 20201:42 pm

Next Full Moon: Feb 8, 202011:33 pm

Next Moonset: Today 10:24 am

Today is...

Caesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

Organize Your Home Day

Printing Ink Day

Ratification Day

as it was on this day in 1784 –

Congress ratifies the Treaty of Paris with Great Britain.

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also...

Defender of the Motherland Day in Uzbekistan

Feast of the Ass in Medieval Christianity

Flag Day in Georgia

National Forest Conservation Day in Thailand

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua in Abkhazia

Yennayer in Berbers

Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Magh Bihu in Assam

Maghe Sankranti in Nepal

Maghi in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Makar Sankranti in India

The first day of Pongal Uttarayan in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan

and it's World Logic Day

On this day in history...

1943 – World War II: Franklin D. Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to travel by airplane while in office when he flies from Miami to Morocco to meet with Winston Churchill.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1967 – The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1967 - The New York Times reports that the U.S. Army is conducting secret germ warfare experiments.

2011 – Former president of Tunisia, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali flees his country to Saudi Arabia after a series of street demonstrations against his regime and corrupt policies, asking for freedom, rights and democracy, considered as the anniversary of the Tunisian Revolution and the birth of the Arab Spring.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1883 – Nina Ricci, Italian-French fashion designer (d. 1970)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, anti-nazi German pastor and theologian (d. 1984) "First they came..."

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1904 – Emily Hahn, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (d. 2011)

1925 – Yukio Mishima, Japanese author, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1936 – Clarence Carter, American blues and soul singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist