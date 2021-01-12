Almanac - Tuesday 1/12/21

Today is Tuesday, the 12th of January of 2021...





January 12 is the 12th day of the year.



353 days remain until the end of the year



68 days until spring begins



The sun rises at 7:25 am



The sun at 5:12 pm.



Today we will have 9 hours and 47 minutes of daylight



Solar noon will be at 12:19 pm.



The first low tide will be at 4:05 am



The only high tide of the day will be at 10:16 am.



and the final low tide Aquatic Park will be at 5:05 pm.



The Moon is currently 0.6% visible



The New Moon is today, Tuesday the12th of January of 2021 at 9:00 pm



Today is...



Curried Chicken Day



Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day



International Kiss a Ginger Day



National Hot Tea Day



National Marzipan Day



National Pharmacist Day



National Poetry at Work Day



National Shop for Travel Day



Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day



Work Harder Day



Today is also...



Memorial Day in Turkmenistan



National Youth Day in India



Prosecutor General's Day in Russia



Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania



On this day in history...



1895 – The National Trust is founded in the United Kingdom.



1911 – The University of the Philippines College of Law is formally established; three future Philippine presidents are among the first enrollees.



1915 – The United States House of Representatives rejects a proposal to require states to give women the right to vote.



1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.



1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.



1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.



...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...



1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (d. 1797)



1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (d. 1916)



1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)



1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (d. 1974)



1908 – Clement Hurd, American illustrator (d. 1988)



1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 2006)



1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (d. 1999)



1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (d. 1955)



1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (d. 1987)



1926 – Ray Price, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)



1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2006)



1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (d. 2016)



1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, American domestic terrorist, political activist and academic



1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (d. 2013)



1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer



1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author



1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author



1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer



1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-born Iranian-American journalist



1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman, founded Amazon.com