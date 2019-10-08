Almanac - Tuesday 10/8/19

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of October of 2019...

It is the 281st day of the year

84 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until winter begins

147 days until primaries Tuesday March 03 2020

(4 months and 24 days from today)

392 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 03 2020

(1 year and 26 days from today)

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:12 am

and sunset will be at 6:41 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:56 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:35 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:05 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:47 am

and the next high tide at 8:47 pm.

The Moon is currently 76.1% visible

A Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 273.16° W↑

Moon Altitude:-36.03°

Moon Distance: 250707 mi

Next Full Moon: Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Next New Moon: Sunday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 4:37 pm

Today is…

Ada Lovelace Day

Alvin C. York Day

American Touch Tag Day

Headspace Day (Australia)

International Lesbian Day

National Fluffernutter Day

National Pierogi Day

Own Business Day

World Octopus Day

Today is also…

World Space Week (October 4–10)

Air Force Day in India

Arbor Day in Namibia

Children's Day in Iran

Independence Day, celebrates the official separation of Croatia from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Navy Day in Peru

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You Share your special day with…

1585 – Heinrich Schütz, German organist and composer (d. 1672)

1882 – Harry McClintock, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1957)

1893 – Clarence Williams, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1895 – Juan Perón, Argentinian general and politician, 29th President of Argentina (d. 1974)

1910 – Gus Hall, American soldier and politician (d. 2000)

1920 – Frank Herbert, American journalist, photographer, and author (d. 1986)

1930 – Pepper Adams, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1986)

1930 – Faith Ringgold, American painter and activist

1939 – Harvey Pekar, American author and critic (d. 2010)

1941 – Jesse Jackson, American minister and activist

1943 – Chevy Chase, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1943 – R. L. Stine, American author, screenwriter, and producer

1944 – Ed Kirkpatrick, American baseball player (d. 2010)

1946 – Hanan Ashrawi, Palestinian scholar, activist, and politician

1946 – Dennis Kucinich, American journalist and politician, 53rd Mayor of Cleveland

1970 – Matt Damon, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1970 – Sadiq Khan, English lawyer and politician, Minister of State for Transport, Mayor of London

1985 – Bruno Mars, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1645 – Jeanne Mance open the first lay hospital in North America.

1921 – KDKA in Pittsburgh's Forbes Field conducts the first live broadcast of a football game.

1956 – The New York Yankees's Don Larsen pitches the only perfect game in a World Series.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara and his men are captured in Bolivia.

1969 – The opening rally of the Days of Rage occurs, organized by the Weather Underground in Chicago.

1973 – Yom Kippur War: Israel loses more than 150 tanks in a failed attack on Egyptian-occupied positions.

1982 – Cats opens on Broadway and runs for nearly 18 years before closing on September 10, 2000.

2001 – U.S. President George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security.