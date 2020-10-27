Almanac - Tuesday 10/27/20

It is Potato Day!

Today is Tuesday, the 27th of October of 2020...

October 27 is the 301st day of the year

65 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until winter begins

7 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:31 am

and sunset will be at 6:16 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:23 am

The first high tide will be at 10:21 am

The next low tide at 4:10 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 10:12 pm.

The Moon is 85.5% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on the 31st of October of 2020 at 7:49 am

Today is…

American Beer Day

Boxer Shorts Day

Cranky Co-Workers Day

National Black Cat Day in the UK

National Mentoring Day in the UK

National Potato Day

Navy Day

Sylvia Plath Day

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Occupational Therapy Day

Today is also…

Černová Tragedy Day in Slovakia

Flag Day in Greece

Independence Day in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,

celebrating the independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from United Kingdom in 1979.

unofficial Navy Day in the United States, (unofficial, official date is October 13)

…on this day in history…

1275 – Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

1682 – Philadelphia is founded in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

1775 – King George III expands on his Proclamation of Rebellion in the Thirteen Colonies in his speech from the throne at the opening of Parliament.

1795 – The United States and Spain sign the Treaty of Madrid, which establishes the boundaries between Spanish colonies and the U.S.

1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

1936 – Mrs Wallis Simpson obtains her divorce, which would eventually allow her to marry King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, thus forcing his abdication from the throne.

1954 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.

1962 – By refusing to agree to the firing of a nuclear torpedo at a US warship, Vasily Arkhipov averts nuclear war.

1967 – Catholic priest Philip Berrigan and others of the 'Baltimore Four' protest the Vietnam War by pouring blood on Selective Service records.

1971 – The Democratic Republic of the Congo is renamed Zaire.

2004 – The Boston Red Sox defeat the St. Louis Cardinals to win their first World Series in 86 years.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1744 – Mary Moser, English painter and academic (d. 1819)

1782 – Niccolò Paganini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1840)

1811 – Isaac Singer, American actor and businessman, founded the Singer Corporation (d. 1875)

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, American colonel and politician, 26th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1919)

1914 – Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet and playwright (d. 1953)

1917 – Oliver Tambo, South African lawyer and politician (d. 1993)

1922 – Ruby Dee, American actress and poet (d. 2014)

1923 – Roy Lichtenstein, American painter and sculptor (d. 1997)

1925 – Warren Christopher, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 63rd United States Secretary of State (d. 2011)

1926 – H. R. Haldeman, American businessman and diplomat, 4th White House Chief of Staff (d. 1993)

1931 – Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian physician, psychiatrist, and author

1932 – Sylvia Plath, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1963)

1936 – Neil Sheehan, American journalist and author

1939 – John Cleese, English actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1940 – John Gotti, American mob boss (d. 2002)

1940 – Maxine Hong Kingston, American author and academic

1942 – Lee Greenwood, American singer-songwriter

1944 – J. A. Jance, American author and poet

1945 – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian union leader and politician, 35th President of Brazil

1949 – Garry Tallent, American bass player and record producer

1950 – Fran Lebowitz, American author

1963 – Marla Maples, American model and actress

1978 – Vanessa-Mae, Singaporean-English violinist and skier