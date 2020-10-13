Almanac - Tuesday 10/13/20

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of October of 2020
It is the 287th day of the year
79 days remain until the end of the year.
21 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020
The sun rises at 7:18 am
and sunset will be at 6:33 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:55 pm.
The first low tide will be at 3:07 am
The first high tide will be at 10:18 am
and the next low tide at 3:37 pm.
and the next high tide at 9:39 pm.
The Moon is 15.5% visible; a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Friday the 16th of October of 2020 at 12:31 pm
Today is…
International Day for Disaster Reduction
International Face Your Fears Day
International Plain Language Day
Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day
National M&M Day
National No Bra Day
National Yorkshire Pudding Day
Today is also…
Doi taikomatsuri October 13–15 in Shikokuchūō, Ehime, Japan
International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction
National Police Day in Thailand
Paramedics' Day in Poland
On this day in history…
1792 – In Washington, D.C., the cornerstone of the United States Executive Mansion (known as the White House since 1818) is laid.
1843 – In New York City, B'nai B'rith, the oldest Jewish service organization in the world, is founded.
1884 – The International Meridian Conference establishes the meridian of the Greenwich Observatory as the prime meridian.
1892 – Edward Emerson Barnard discovers first comet discovered by photographic means.
1903 – The Boston Red Sox win the first modern World Series, defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth game.
1908 – Margaret Travers Symons bursts into the UK parliament and became the first woman to speak there.
1923 – Ankara becomes the capital of Turkey.
1983 – Ameritech Mobile Communications launches the first US cellular network in Chicago.
2010 – The mining accident in Copiapó, Chile ends as all 33 trapped miners arrive at the surface after a record 69 days underground.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1853 – Lillie Langtry, English actress and singer (d. 1929)
1909 – Herblock, American author and illustrator (d. 2001)
1909 – Art Tatum, American jazz pianist (d. 1956)
1911 – Ashok Kumar, Indian film actor (d. 2001)
1921 – Yves Montand, Italian-French actor and singer (d. 1991)
1925 – Lenny Bruce, American comedian and actor (d. 1966)
1925 – Margaret Thatcher, English chemist and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 2013)
1927 – Lee Konitz, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2020)
1934 – Nana Mouskouri, Greek singer and politician
1938 – Shirley Caesar, American gospel singer-songwriter
1940 – Pharoah Sanders, American saxophonist and bandleader
1941 – Paul Simon, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1946 – Lacy J. Dalton, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Sammy Hagar, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1948 – Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani musician, Qawwal & World Music artist (d. 1997)
1950 – Mollie Katzen, American chef and author
1950 – Simon Nicol, English singer-songwriter
1959 – Marie Osmond, American singer, actress, and television spokesperson
1960 – Ari Fleischer, American journalist and politician, 24th White House Press Secretary
1962 – Jerry Rice, American football player and sportscaster
1964 – Christopher Judge, American actor and producer
1969 – Nancy Kerrigan, American figure skater and actress
1971 – Sacha Baron Cohen, English comedian, actor, and screenwriter
1971 – Billy Bush, American television journalist and radio host
1989 – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress