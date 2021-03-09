Almanac - Tue 3/9/21

Today is Tuesday, 9th of March of 2021...

It is the 68th day of the year.

297 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:28 am

and sunset will be at 6:13 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first low tide will be at 1:36 am

and the next low tide at 2:27 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:16 am

and the next high tide at 9:21 pm.

The Moon is 22.5% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Amerigo Vespucci Day

Bang-Clang Day

Barbie Day

False Teeth Day

Get Over It Day

Joe Franklin Day

National Crabmeat Day

National Meatball Day

Organize your Home Office Day

Panic Day

Unique Names Day

Today is also…

Teachers' Day or Eid Al Moalim in Lebanon

On this day in Women’s History…

1959 : The Barbie doll makes debut at the American Toy Fair in New York. The doll was designed by Ruth Handler and introduced by Mattel Toy Company costing $3. The fashion toy has become a symbol of both female empowerment and unrealistic beauty standards.

1967 : The daughter of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin requests political asylum at the United States Embassy in India. She did enter the United States, married an American architect and gained US citizenship in 1970 But now lives in England.

Women’s History Birthdays today include…

Sue Lee, a labor organizer in San Francisco, was born today in 1910. She led the 15-week strike against National Dollar Stores garment factory for better wages and working conditions.

Graciela Olivárez, Chicana activist, was born today in 1928. She was the first woman and first Latina graduate from Notre Dame Law School, and one of first two women on the board of Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

1697 – Friederike Caroline Neuber, German actress (d. 1760

1863 – Mary Harris Armor, American suffragist (d. 1950)

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (d. 1962)

1911 – Clara Rockmore, American classical violin prodigy and theremin player, (d. 1998)

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, American actress

1946 – Alexandra Bastedo, English actress (d. 2014)

1947 – Keri Hulme, New Zealand author and poet[109]

1948 – Emma Bonino, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1960 – Linda Fiorentino, American actress

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

1969 – Kimberly Guilfoyle, American lawyer and journalist

Also on this day in history…

1776 – The Wealth of Nations by Scottish economist and philosopher Adam Smith is published.

1841 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in the United States v. The Amistad case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally.

1842 – Giuseppe Verdi's third opera, Nabucco, receives its première performance in Milan; its success establishes Verdi as one of Italy's foremost opera composers.

1916 – Mexican Revolution: Pancho Villa leads nearly 500 Mexican raiders in an attack against the border town of Columbus, New Mexico.

1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, "A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy", produced by Fred Friendly.

1974 – The Mars 7 Flyby bus releases the descent module too early, missing Mars.

1890 – Vyacheslav Molotov, Russian politician and diplomat, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1986)

And today’s birthdays include…

1902 – Will Geer, American actor (d. 1978)

1910 – Samuel Barber, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1918 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (d. 2006)

1930 – Ornette Coleman, American saxophonist, violinist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2015)

1933 – Lloyd Price, American R&B singer-songwriter

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1968)

1936 – Mickey Gilley, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1940 – Raul Julia, Puerto Rican-American actor (d. 1994)

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess player and author (d. 2008)

1954 – Bobby Sands, PIRA volunteer; Irish republican politician (d. 1981)

1979 – Oscar Isaac, Guatemalan-American actor