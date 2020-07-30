Almanac - Thursday 7/30/20

Today is Chili Dog Day; it's also Cheese Cake Day....

Thursday, July 30, 2020...

It is the 212th day of the year.

154 days remain until the end of the year

54 days until autumn begins

96 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 5 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:10 am

and the sun sets at 8:20 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

The first low tide was at 3:05 am at minus zero point two feet

The next low tide at 2:36 pm at 2.76 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:13 am at 4.56 feet

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:02 pm at 6.82 feet.

The Moon is 81.1% visible; a Waxing GibbousMoon

Direction:260.93° W↑

Moon Altitude:-25.47°

Moon Distance:233,762 mi

Next Moonrise:Today5:21 pm

Full Moon in 4 days on Monday 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 12 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 25 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Today is…

Father-in-Law Day

International Day of Friendship

National Cheesecake Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Intern Day

National Support Public Education Day

National Whistleblower Appreciation Day

Paperback Book Day

Share a Hug Day

World Snorkeling Day

Today is also…

Feast of the Throne in Morocco

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.

International Day of Friendship

Día del Amigo in Paraguay

Martyrs Day in South Sudan

And on this day in history…

762 – Baghdad is founded.

1859 – First ascent of Grand Combin, one of the highest summits in the Alps.

1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.

1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney's Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.

1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.

1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

1965 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 15 Mission: David Scott and James Irwin on the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.

1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.

1978 – The 730 (transport), Okinawa Prefecture changes its traffic on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side.

2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line..

2011 – Marriage of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter Zara Phillips to former rugby union footballer Mike Tindall.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1751 – Maria Anna Mozart, Austrian pianist (d. 1829)

1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1848)

1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947)

1881 – Smedley Butler, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1940)

1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (d. 1975)

1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer

1934 – Bud Selig, 9th Major League Baseball Commissioner

1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – Eleanor Smeal, American activist, founded the Feminist Majority Foundation

1940 – Patricia Schroeder, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor

1945 – David Sanborn, American saxophonist and composer

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California

1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor

1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist

1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic

1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer

1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress

1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter

1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer