Almanac - Thursday 7/30/20

Today is Chili Dog Day; it's also Cheese Cake Day....
Thursday, July 30, 2020...
It is the 212th day of the year.
154 days remain until the end of the year
96 days until Election Day
Tuesday November 3, 2020
(3 months and 5 days from today)
The sun rises at 6:10 am
and the sun sets at 8:20 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.
The first low tide was at 3:05 am at minus zero point two feet
The next low tide at 2:36 pm at 2.76 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:13 am at 4.56 feet
and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:02 pm at 6.82 feet.
The Moon is 81.1% visible; a Waxing GibbousMoon
Direction:260.93° W↑
Moon Altitude:-25.47°
Moon Distance:233,762 mi
Next Moonrise:Today5:21 pm
Full Moon in 4 days on Monday 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am
Last Quarter Moon in 12 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am
New Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm
First Quarter Moon in 25 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am
Today is…
International Day of Friendship
National Support Public Education Day
National Whistleblower Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Feast of the Throne in Morocco
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Vanuatu from the United Kingdom and France in 1980.
And on this day in history…
1859 – First ascent of Grand Combin, one of the highest summits in the Alps.
1930 – In Montevideo, Uruguay wins the first FIFA World Cup.
1932 – Premiere of Walt Disney's Flowers and Trees, the first cartoon short to use Technicolor and the first Academy Award winning cartoon short.
1956 – A joint resolution of the U.S. Congress is signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, authorizing In God We Trust as the U.S. national motto.
1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.
1965 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Social Security Act of 1965 into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.
1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 15 Mission: David Scott and James Irwin on the Apollo Lunar Module Falcon land on the Moon with the first Lunar Rover.
1974 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard Nixon releases subpoenaed White House recordings after being ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.
1975 – Jimmy Hoffa disappears from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, at about 2:30 p.m. He is never seen or heard from again.
1978 – The 730 (transport), Okinawa Prefecture changes its traffic on the right-hand side of the road to the left-hand side.
2003 – In Mexico, the last 'old style' Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the assembly line..
2011 – Marriage of Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter Zara Phillips to former rugby union footballer Mike Tindall.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1751 – Maria Anna Mozart, Austrian pianist (d. 1829)
1818 – Emily Brontë, English novelist and poet (d. 1848)
1863 – Henry Ford, American engineer and businessman, founded the Ford Motor Company (d. 1947)
1881 – Smedley Butler, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1940)
1890 – Casey Stengel, American baseball player and manager (d. 1975)
1929 – Sid Krofft, Canadian-American puppeteer and producer
1934 – Bud Selig, 9th Major League Baseball Commissioner
1936 – Buddy Guy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1939 – Peter Bogdanovich, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1939 – Eleanor Smeal, American activist, founded the Feminist Majority Foundation
1940 – Patricia Schroeder, American lawyer and politician
1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer-songwriter and actor
1945 – David Sanborn, American saxophonist and composer
1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of California
1948 – Jean Reno, Moroccan-French actor
1948 – Otis Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1949 – Duck Baker, American guitarist
1956 – Anita Hill, American lawyer and academic
1958 – Kate Bush, English singer-songwriter and producer
1961 – Laurence Fishburne, American actor and producer
1964 – Vivica A. Fox, American actress
1970 – Christopher Nolan, English-American director, producer, and screenwriter
1974 – Hilary Swank, American actress and producer