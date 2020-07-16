Almanac - Thursday 7/16/20

It's Fresh Spinach Day...

Today is Thursday, the 16th of July of 2020,

It is the 198th day of the year.

168 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until autumn begins

110 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 19 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 6:01 am

and sun sets tonight at 8:30 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The first low tide was at 3:37 am

and the next low tide at 2:56 pm.

The first high tide will be at 10:46 am

and the next high tide at 9:08 pm.

The Moon is currently 18.8% visible…

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Monday the 20th of July of 2020 at 10:33 am

First Quarter Moon in 11 days on Monday the 27th of July of 2020 at 5:32 am

Full Moon in 18 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 25 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Stress Awareness Day

World Snake Day

Today is also…

Engineer's Day in Honduras

Holocaust Memorial Day in France

On this day in history…

622 – The beginning of the Islamic calendar.

1790 – The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence Act.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1945 – World War II: The heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis leaves San Francisco with parts for the atomic bomb "Little Boy" bound for Tinian Island.

1965 – The Mont Blanc Tunnel linking France and Italy opens.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11, the first mission to land astronauts on the Moon, is launched from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Kennedy, Florida.

1999 – John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died when the Piper Saratoga PA-32R aircraft he was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Martha's Vineyard.

2004 – Millennium Park, considered Chicago's first and most ambitious early 21st-century architectural project, is opened to the public by Mayor Richard M. Daley.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (d. 1910)

1862 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (d. 1931)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (d. 1951)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (d. 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (d. 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (d. 1970)

1923 – Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist (d. 1987)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (d. 2014)

1925 – Cal Tjader, American jazz musician (d. 1982)

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1946 – Barbara Lee, American politician

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban criminal and activist

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1948 – Pinchas Zukerman, Israeli violinist and conductor

1952 – Stewart Copeland, American drummer and songwriter

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

1973 – Tim Ryan, American politician