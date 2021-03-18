Almanac - Thursday 3/18/21

It's Oranges and Lemons Day...
Today is Thursday, the 18th of March of 2021,
March 18 is the 77th day of the year
288 days remain until the end of the year.
Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:37 AM on Saturday, March 20
The sun rises at 7:15 am
and the sun sets at 7:22 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:18 pm
The first low tide will be at 8:55 am
The first high tide was at 2:06 am
The next high tide at 3:32 pm.
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:33 pm.
The Moon is currently 22% visible; a Waxing Crescent
First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 21st of March of 2021 at 7:40 am
Today is…
National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day
Today is also…
Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation in Mexico
Gallipoli Memorial Day in Turkey
Men's and Soldiers' Day in Mongolia
Ordnance Factories' Day in India
Sheelah's Day in Ireland, Canada, Australia
On this day in Women’s Herstory…
1938 NY 1st requires serological blood tests of pregnant women
(Serology is the scientific study of serum and other body fluids. In practice, the term usually refers to the diagnostic identification of antibodies in the serum.)
1951 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Pat O'Sullivan wins her only major title by 2 strokes from fellow amateur Beverly Hanson
Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include…
1927 Lillian Vernon, founder and CEO of the Lillian Vernon Corporation (first company listed on US stock exchange started by a woman), born in Leipzig, Germany (d. 2015)
Unita Blackwell, an American civil rights activist and the first black woman mayor elected in Mississippi, was born in Lula, Mississippi, today in 1933.
Bonnie Blair, speed skater, one of the most successful Winter Olympians in U.S. history, 5 time gold medalist was born on this day in 1964
Dana Elaine Owens (known professionally by her stage name Queen Latifah) is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, actress, and producer. She was born today in 1970. She has long been considered one of hip-hop's pioneer feminists.
1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533)
1634 – Madame de La Fayette, French author (d. 1693)
1789 – Charlotte Elliott, English poet, hymn writer, editor (d. 1871)
1800 – Harriet Smithson, Irish actress, the first wife and muse of Hector Berlioz (d. 1854)
1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996
1922 – Suzanne Perlman, Hungarian-Dutch visual artist (d. 2020)
1935 – Frances Cress Welsing, American psychiatrist and author (d. 2016)
1942 – Kathleen Collins, African-American filmmaker and playwright (d. 1988)
1945 – Susan Tyrrell, American actress (d. 2012)
1949 – Åse Kleveland, Norwegian singer and politician, Norwegian Minister of Culture
1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic
1956 – Deborah Jeane Palfrey, American madam (d. 2008
1962 – Irene Cara, American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer
1963 – Vanessa L. Williams, American model, actress, and singer
1964 – Jo Churchill, British politician
1964 – Isabel Noronha, Mozambican film director
1967 – Miki Berenyi, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1971 – Kitty Ussher, English economist and politician
1973 – Luci Christian, American voice actress and screenwriter
1974 – Laure Savasta, French basketball player, coach, and sportscaster
1976 – Giovanna Antonelli, Brazilian actress and producer
1978 – Brooke Hanson, Australian swimmer
1980 – Sophia Myles, English actress
1981 – Tora Berger, Norwegian biathlete
1981 – Jang Na-ra, South Korean singer and actress
1983 – Stéphanie Cohen-Aloro, French tennis player
1985 – Ana Beatriz, Brazilian race car driver
1987 – Rebecca Soni, American swimmer
1989 – Lily Collins, English-American actress
1989 – Ming Xi, Chinese model
1997 – Ciara Bravo, American actress
1997 – Rieko Ioane, New Zealand rugby union player
Also on this day in history…
1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.
1938 – Mexico creates Pemex by expropriating all foreign-owned oil reserves and facilities.
1968 – Gold standard: The U.S. Congress repeals the requirement for a gold reserve to back US currency.
1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…
1782 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (d. 1850)
1837 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)
1844 – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Russian composer and academic (d. 1908)
1846 – Kicking Bear, Native American tribal leader (d. 1904)
1869 – Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)
1877 – Edgar Cayce, American mystic and psychic (d. 1945)
1886 – Edward Everett Horton, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1970)
1893 – Wilfred Owen, English soldier and poet (d. 1918)
1909 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)
1926 – Peter Graves, American actor and director (d. 2010)
1928 – Fidel V. Ramos, Filipino general and politician, 12th President of the Philippines
1932 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)
1934 – Charley Pride, American country music singer and musician (d. 2020)
1936 – F. W. de Klerk, South African lawyer and politician, 2nd State President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate
1941 – Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)
1945 – Michael Reagan, American journalist and radio host
1951 – Ben Cohen, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben and Jerry's
1951 – Bill Frisell, American guitarist and composer
1952 – Will Durst, American journalist and actor
1962 – James McMurtry, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1972 – Reince Priebus, American lawyer and politician