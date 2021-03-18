Almanac - Thursday 3/18/21

It's Oranges and Lemons Day...

Today is Thursday, the 18th of March of 2021,

March 18 is the 77th day of the year

288 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until spring begins

Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:37 AM on Saturday, March 20

The sun rises at 7:15 am

and the sun sets at 7:22 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:18 pm

The first low tide will be at 8:55 am

The first high tide was at 2:06 am

The next high tide at 3:32 pm.

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:33 pm.

The Moon is currently 22% visible; a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 21st of March of 2021 at 7:40 am

Today is…

Absolutely Incredible Kid Day

Awkward Moments Day

Companies That Care Day

Forgive Mom and Dad Day

Goddess of Fertility Day

National Biodiesel Day

National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day

National Sloppy Joe Day

Oranges and Lemons Day

Supreme Sacrifice Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Oil Expropriation in Mexico

Flag Day in Aruba

Gallipoli Memorial Day in Turkey

Men's and Soldiers' Day in Mongolia

Ordnance Factories' Day in India

Sheelah's Day in Ireland, Canada, Australia

Teacher's Day in Syria

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1938 NY 1st requires serological blood tests of pregnant women

(Serology is the scientific study of serum and other body fluids. In practice, the term usually refers to the diagnostic identification of antibodies in the serum.)

1951 LPGA Titleholders Championship Women's Golf, Augusta CC: Pat O'Sullivan wins her only major title by 2 strokes from fellow amateur Beverly Hanson

Women’s Herstory Birthdays today include…

1927 Lillian Vernon, founder and CEO of the Lillian Vernon Corporation (first company listed on US stock exchange started by a woman), born in Leipzig, Germany (d. 2015)

Unita Blackwell, an American civil rights activist and the first black woman mayor elected in Mississippi, was born in Lula, Mississippi, today in 1933.

Bonnie Blair, speed skater, one of the most successful Winter Olympians in U.S. history, 5 time gold medalist was born on this day in 1964

Dana Elaine Owens (known professionally by her stage name Queen Latifah) is an American rapper, songwriter, singer, actress, and producer. She was born today in 1970. She has long been considered one of hip-hop's pioneer feminists.

1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533)

1634 – Madame de La Fayette, French author (d. 1693)

1789 – Charlotte Elliott, English poet, hymn writer, editor (d. 1871)

1800 – Harriet Smithson, Irish actress, the first wife and muse of Hector Berlioz (d. 1854)

1904 – Margaret Tucker, Australian author and activist (d. 1996

1922 – Suzanne Perlman, Hungarian-Dutch visual artist (d. 2020)

1927 – Lillian Vernon, German-American businesswoman and philanthropist, founded the Lillian Vernon Company (d. 2015)

1935 – Frances Cress Welsing, American psychiatrist and author (d. 2016)

1942 – Kathleen Collins, African-American filmmaker and playwright (d. 1988)

1945 – Susan Tyrrell, American actress (d. 2012)

1949 – Åse Kleveland, Norwegian singer and politician, Norwegian Minister of Culture

1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic

1956 – Deborah Jeane Palfrey, American madam (d. 2008

1962 – Irene Cara, American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer

1963 – Vanessa L. Williams, American model, actress, and singer

1964 – Jo Churchill, British politician

1964 – Isabel Noronha, Mozambican film director

1967 – Miki Berenyi, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Kitty Ussher, English economist and politician

1973 – Luci Christian, American voice actress and screenwriter

1974 – Laure Savasta, French basketball player, coach, and sportscaster

1976 – Giovanna Antonelli, Brazilian actress and producer

1978 – Brooke Hanson, Australian swimmer

1980 – Sophia Myles, English actress

1981 – Tora Berger, Norwegian biathlete

1981 – Jang Na-ra, South Korean singer and actress

1983 – Stéphanie Cohen-Aloro, French tennis player

1985 – Ana Beatriz, Brazilian race car driver

1987 – Rebecca Soni, American swimmer

1989 – Lily Collins, English-American actress

1989 – Ming Xi, Chinese model

1997 – Ciara Bravo, American actress

1997 – Rieko Ioane, New Zealand rugby union player

Also on this day in history…

1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.

1938 – Mexico creates Pemex by expropriating all foreign-owned oil reserves and facilities.

1968 – Gold standard: The U.S. Congress repeals the requirement for a gold reserve to back US currency.

1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1782 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (d. 1850)

1837 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)

1844 – Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Russian composer and academic (d. 1908)

1846 – Kicking Bear, Native American tribal leader (d. 1904)

1869 – Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)

1877 – Edgar Cayce, American mystic and psychic (d. 1945)

1886 – Edward Everett Horton, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1970)

1893 – Wilfred Owen, English soldier and poet (d. 1918)

1909 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)

1926 – Peter Graves, American actor and director (d. 2010)

1928 – Fidel V. Ramos, Filipino general and politician, 12th President of the Philippines

1932 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)

1934 – Charley Pride, American country music singer and musician (d. 2020)

1936 – F. W. de Klerk, South African lawyer and politician, 2nd State President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate

1941 – Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1945 – Michael Reagan, American journalist and radio host

1951 – Ben Cohen, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Ben and Jerry's

1951 – Bill Frisell, American guitarist and composer

1952 – Will Durst, American journalist and actor

1962 – James McMurtry, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1972 – Reince Priebus, American lawyer and politician