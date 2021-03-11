Almanac - Thursday 3/11/21

Today is Thursday, the 11th of March of 2021...

It is the 70th day of the year

295 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:25 am

and sunset will be at 6:15 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:17 am

The first high tide will be at 9:03 am

The next low tide will be at 3:49 pm.

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:29 pm.

The Moon is 3.9% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Debunking Day

Dream Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

Nametag Day

National 311 Day

National Promposal Day

Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day

Popcorn Lovers Day

World Day of Muslim Culture, Peace, Dialogue and Film

World Kidney Day

World Plumbing Day

Worship of Tools Day

Today is also…

Day of Restoration of Independence from the Soviet Union in 1990 in Lithuania

Moshoeshoe Day in Lesotho

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1850 Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania opens, 2nd female medical school in the US



March 11, 1993 – Janet Reno is confirmed as the first woman to be U.S. Attorney General.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet is inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

Women’s Herstory birthdays today include…

LORRAINE HANSBERRY

Today in 1959, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In the Sun opened at Barrymore Theater, New York. This was the first play by a Black woman to premiere on Broadway.

CHARLOTTE FRIEND

Charlotte Friend, a microbiologist in the 1950s at Sloan-Kettering Institute, was born today in 1921. She discovered a link between defective maturation and tumor growth in mice -- discoveries that were critical in establishing the role of viruses in some cancers.

1279 – Mary of Woodstock, daughter of Edward I of England (d. c.1332)

1815 – Anna Bochkoltz, German operatic soprano, voice teacher and composer (d. 1879)

1893 – Wanda Gág, American author and illustrator (d. 1946)

1898 – Dorothy Gish, American actress (d. 1968)

1923 – Louise Brough, American tennis player (d. 2014)

1925 – Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American biochemist and academic (d. 1983)

1927 – Freda Meissner-Blau, Austrian activist and politician (d. 2015)

1951 – Dominique Sanda, French model and actress

1955 – Nina Hagen, German singer

1956 – Helen Rollason, English sports journalist and sportscaster (d. 1999)

1958 – Anissa Jones, American child actress (d. 1976)

1959 – Nina Hartley, American pornographic actress/director, sex educator, sex-positive feminist, and author

1965 – Jenny Packham, English fashion designer

1969 – Soraya, Colombian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2006)

1977 – Becky Hammon, American-Russian basketball player and coach

1981 – LeToya Luckett, American singer-songwriter and actress

1985 – Cassandra Fairbanks, American journalist and activist

1990 – Ayumi Morita, Japanese tennis player

1993 – Jodie Comer, British actress

Also on this day in history…

1702 – The Daily Courant, England's first national daily newspaper, is published for the first time.

1851 – The first performance of Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi takes place in Venice.

2020 – The World Health Organization (WHO) declares COVID-19 virus a pandemic.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1806 – Louis Boulanger, French Romantic painter, lithographer and illustrator (d. 1867)

1897 – Henry Cowell, American pianist and composer (d. 1965)

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American accordion player and bandleader (d. 1992)

1916 – Harold Wilson, English academic and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1995

1921 – Astor Piazzolla, Argentine tango composer and bandoneon player (d. 1992)

1926 – Ralph Abernathy, American minister and activist (d. 1990)

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-American businessman and media magnate

1932 – Leroy Jenkins, American violinist and composer (d. 2007)

1932 – Nigel Lawson, English journalist and politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

1934 – Sam Donaldson, American journalist

1936 – Antonin Scalia, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (d. 2016

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, American singer-songwriter, producer, and conductor

1950 – Jerry Zucker, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Douglas Adams, English author and playwright (d. 2001)

1953 – Jimmy Iovine, American record producer and businessman, co-founded Beats Electronics

1963 – David LaChapelle, American photographer and director

1965 – Jesse Jackson, Jr., American lawyer and politician