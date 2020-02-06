Almanac - Thursday 2/6/20

Happy Birthday, Bob Marley!

Today is Thursday, the 6th of February of 2020

It is the 37th day of the year.

329 days remain until the end of the year.

42 days until spring begins

26 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

271 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 28 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:09 am

and the sun sets at 5:40 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 31 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:28 am

and the next low tide at 3:35 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:32 am

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate will be at 10:54 pm.

The Moon is currently 89.9%; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday, the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

The February Moon is called the Full Snow Moon. The heaviest snows often fall in February. This Moon has also been called the Hunger Moon.

Moon Direction: 297.40° WNW↑

Moon Altitude: 2.26°

Moon Distance: 232953 mi

Next Moonset: Today at 5:06 am

Last Quarter Moon in 9 days on a Saturday, the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

New Moon in 17 days on a Sunday, the 23rd of February of 2020 at 7:32 am

First Quarter Moon of March in 24 days on a Monday the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

Today is…

International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation

Lame Duck Day

National Frozen Yogurt Day

National Sweater Day in Canada

Pay-a-Compliment Day

Ronald Reagan Day

Today is also…

Sami National Day in Russia, Finland, Norway and Sweden

Waitangi Day, celebrates the founding of New Zealand in 1840.

On this day in Black History…

1694 – The warrior queen Dandara, leader of the runaway slaves in Quilombo dos Palmares, Brazil, is captured and commits suicide rather than be returned to a life of slavery.

On February 6: Feb. 6, 1820 - "Mayflower of Liberia" sailed from New York City with eighty six Blacks.

-In 1867 on this day, the Peabody Fund for Black Education in the South was created.

Feb. 6, 1867 - Robert Tanner Jackson becomes first African American to receive a degree in dentistry.

-In 1898 on this day, Melvin B. Tolson (author, educator, poet) was born.

-In 1945 on this day, music great Bob Marley was born.

-In 1993 on this day, tennis great Arthur Ashe died.

On this day in history

1788 – Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1918 – British women over the age of 30 who meet minimum property qualifications, get the right to vote when Representation of the People Act 1918 is passed by Parliament.

1952 – Elizabeth II becomes Queen of the United Kingdom and her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth upon the death of her father, George VI. At the exact moment of succession, she was in a tree house at the Treetops Hotel in Kenya.

1959 – Jack Kilby of Texas Instruments files the first patent for an integrated circuit.

1988 – Michael Jordan makes his signature slam dunk from the free throw line inspiring Air Jordan and the Jumpman logo.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1756 – Aaron Burr, American colonel and politician, 3rd Vice President of the United States (d. 1836)

1894 – Eric Partridge, New Zealand-English lexicographer and academic (d. 1979)

1895 – Babe Ruth, American baseball player and coach (d. 1948)

1903 – Claudio Arrau, Chilean pianist and composer (d. 1991)

1911 – Ronald Reagan, American actor and politician, 40th President of the United States (d. 2004)

1912 – Eva Braun, German wife of Adolf Hitler (d. 1945)

1913 – Mary Leakey, English-Kenyan archaeologist and anthropologist (d. 1996)

1917 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian-American actress and socialite (d. 2016)

1922 – Haskell Wexler, American director, producer, and cinematographer (d. 2015)

1931 – Rip Torn, American actor (d. 2019)

1931 – Mamie Van Doren, American actress and model

1932 – Camilo Cienfuegos, Cuban soldier and anarchist (d. 1959)

1932 – François Truffaut, French actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1939 – Mike Farrell, American actor, director, producer, activist and public speaker

1942 – Sarah Brady, American activist and author (d. 2015)

1945 – Bob Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1946 – Kate McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1947 – Bill Staines, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Natalie Cole, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2015)

1955 – Michael Pollan, American journalist, author, and academic

1962 – Axl Rose, American singer-songwriter and producer