Almanac - Thursday 2/4/21

Today is Thursday, the 4th of February of 2021...

February 4 is the 35th day of the year

330 days remain until the end of the year

This day marks the approximate midpoint of winter in the Northern Hemisphere

and of summer in the Southern Hemisphere

The Moon is currently 52.2%

Now a Third Quarter moon

The next phase will be a New Moon in 7 days on a Thursday the 11th of February of 2021 at 11:06 am

Today is…

Liberace Day

National Create a Vacuum Day

National Hemp Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Quacker Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

National Sweater Day in Canada

National Thank a Mailman Day

Rosa Parks Day

Torture Abolition Day

USO Day

Today is also…

Day of the Armed Struggle in Angola

Independence Day in Sri Lanka

World Cancer Day

On this day in Black History…

February 4, 1864 -- the 24th Amendment abolished Poll tax

On this day in 1913, Rosa Louise McCauley, better known as Rosa Parks, was born in Tuskegee, Alabama. The famed civil rights activist is remembered most for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in December 1955. Her refusal became an important symbol for the Civil Rights Movement.

Feb. 4, 1971 –

National Guard mobilized to quell rioting in Wilmington, N.C. Two persons killed.

– In 1986 on this day the USPS issued a Sojourner Truth stamp.

– In 1996 JC Watts becomes the first black to respond to a State of the Union speech.

1999 – Unarmed West African immigrant Amadou Diallo is shot 41 times by four plainclothes New York City police officers on an unrelated stake-out, inflaming race relations in the city.

also on this day in history…

1789 – George Washington is unanimously elected as the first President of the United States by the U.S. Electoral College.

1794 – The French legislature abolishes slavery throughout all territories of the French First Republic.[5] It would be reestablished in the French West Indies in 1802.

1825 – The Ohio Legislature authorizes the construction of the Ohio and Erie Canal and the Miami and Erie Canal.

1941 – The United Service Organization (USO) is created to entertain American troops.

1967 – Lunar Orbiter program: Lunar Orbiter 3 lifts off from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 13 on its mission to identify possible landing sites for the Surveyor and Apollo spacecraft.

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnaps Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.

1992 – A coup d'état is led by Hugo Chávez against Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez.

2000 – The World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, Charter of Paris is signed by the President of France, Jacques Chirac and the Director General of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura, initiating World Cancer Day which is held on February 4 every year.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

