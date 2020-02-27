Almanac - Thursday 2/27/20

It's Chili Day...

the morning almanac, and what's for lunch in SF schools...

Today is Thursday, the 27th of February of 2020.

It is the 58th day of the year.

308 days remain until the end of the.

21 days until spring begins.

5 days until Super-Tuesday March 3, 2020

250 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:44 am

and sunset will be at 6:02 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:43 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:39 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:31 am

and the next low tide at 7:30 pm.

The Moon is currently 13.4% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 44.68° NE↑

Moon Altitude: -38.81°

Moon Distance: 252132 mi

Next Moonrise:Today9:00 am

First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Monday the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

Full Moon in 11 days on Monday the 9th of March of 2020 at 9:48 am

Last Quarter Moon in 18 days on a Monday the 16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

and a New Moon in 25 days on a Tuesday the 24th of March of 2020 at 1:28 am

Today is…

Digital Learning Day

International Polar Bear Day

National Chili Day

National Kahlua Day

National Protein Day

National Retro Day

National Strawberry Day

National Toast Day (UK)

No-Brainer Day

Pokémon Day

Today is also…

The second day of Ayyám-i-Há (Bahá'í Faith) (

Doctors' Day (Vietnam)

Independence Day (Dominican Republic), celebrates the first independence of Dominican Republic from Haiti in 1844.

Majuba Day (some Afrikaners in South Africa)

Marathi Language Day (Maharashtra, India)

World NGO Day

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1827, The first Mardi-Gras celebration is held in New Orleans.

– On this day in 1833, Maria W. Steward became the first black woman to give public lectures. Her speech on this day delivered at the African Masonic Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, was titled "On African Rights and Liberty."

– On this day in 1869, John Menard became the first black to make a speech in Congress.

– On this day in 1872 Charlotte E. Ray graduated from Howard University School of Law on this day and became the first female admitted to the District of Columbia Bar.

– On this day in 1883, Walter B. Purvis patented the hand stamp.

– On this day in 1902, the first black soloist to perform at The White House, Marian Anderson, was born.

– On this day in 1917, the Central Labor Council “by a practically unanimous vote” decided to include “negroes and whites in labor.” Lieutenant James A. Roston was a key organizer for the African American labor movement in Seattle in the early part of the 20th century.

– On this day in 1964, black women’s rights champion Anna Julia Cooper died.

– On this day in 1988, Debi Thomas became the first black woman to win a winter Olympic medal.

– On this day in 2013 Yityish “Titi” Aynaw was crowned Miss Israel on February 27, 2013. She made history when she became the first Miss Israel of African ancestry. Born in Gondar Province, Ethiopia, Aynaw arrived in Israel in March 2003 along with her older brother and grandparents at the age of 12 after the death of her mother in 2002. Her father died when she was two years old.

Black history birthdays…

– On this day in 1923, Jazz saxophonist Dexter Gordon was born. He passed away in 1990.

– On this day in 1942, Journalist Charlayne Hunter was born this day in Due West, South Carolina.

– On this day in 1957, Sherry D. Harris was born. She is the first out black lesbian elected to public office in 1991 in the United States. This also gave her the distinction of being the first African American woman on the Seattle City Council in Washington State.

– On this day in 1971, Rozonda ‘Chili’ Thomas was born on this day.

– On this day in 1979, Singer Bobby Valentino born Bobby Wilson in Jackson, Mississippi. He had his first hit "Blackberry Molasses," in 1996 with the now-defunct youth quartet Mista.

Also on this day in history…

1812 – Poet Lord Byron gives his first address as a member of the House of Lords, in defense of Luddite violence against Industrialism in his home county of Nottinghamshire.

1844 – The Dominican Republic gains independence from Haiti.

1860 – Abraham Lincoln makes a speech at Cooper Union in the city of New York that is largely responsible for his election to the Presidency.

1900 – The British Labour Party is founded.

1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.

1964 – The Government of Italy asks for help to keep the Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling over.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.

And if today is your birthday…

1886 – Hugo Black, American captain, jurist, and politician (d. 1971)

1888 – Lotte Lehmann, German-American soprano and actress (d. 1976)

1891 – David Sarnoff, American businessman, founded RCA (d. 1971)

1897 – Marian Anderson, American singer (d. 1993)

1902 – John Steinbeck, American journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1912 – Lawrence Durrell, Indian-French author, poet, and playwright (d. 1990)

1913 – Paul Ricœur, French philosopher and academic (d. 2005)[6]

1917 – John Connally, American lieutenant and politician, 61st United States Secretary of Treasury (d. 1993)

1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (d. 1990)

1928 – René Clemencic, Austrian composer, recorder player, harpsichordist, conductor and clavichord player

1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress

1932 – Dame Elizabeth Taylor, English-American actress and humanitarian (d. 2011)

1934 – Ralph Nader, American lawyer, politician, and activist

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American jazz singer and actress (d. 2018)

1940 – Howard Hesseman, American actor

1942 – Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist

1947 – Gidon Kremer, Latvian violinist and conductor

1951 – Lee Atwater, American journalist, activist and political strategist (d. 1991)

1980 – Chelsea Clinton, American journalist and academic