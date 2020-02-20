Almanac - Thursday 2/20/20

It's Cherry Pie day!

Today is Thursday, the 20th of February of 2020.

It is the 51st day of the year.

315 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until spring begins

13 days until Super-Tuesday

March 3, 2020

257 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 15 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:55 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 2 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:58 am

The first high tide will be at 8:55 am

and the next low tide at 3:51 pm.

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate will be at 10:58 pm.

New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 23rd of February of 2020 at 7:32 am

Today is…

Clean Out Your Bookcase Day

Fat Thursday

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Love Your Pet Day

National Cherry Pie Day

National Day of Solidarity with Muslim, Arab and South Asian Immigrants

National Handcuff Day

National Muffin Day

National Student Volunteer Day

Northern Hemisphere Hoodie Hoo Day

The Great American Spit Out

Today is also…

Day of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Ukraine

World Day of Social Justice

On this day in Black History…

1927 – Ibrahim Ferrer, Cuban singer and musician was born (d. 2005)

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat, was born

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian-American actor, director, and diplomat, was born

1929 – writer Wallace Thurman's play, called Harlem, opened in Harlem

1937 – Nancy Wilson, American singer and actress was born (d. 2018)

1952 – Emmett Ashford becomes the first African-American umpire in organized baseball by being authorized to be a substitute umpire in the Southwestern International League.

1963, NBA legend Charles Barkley was born

1984 – Trevor Noah, South African comedian, actor, and television host was born

1991, 8 African Americans won Grammy Awards

Also on this day in history…

1792 – The Postal Service Act, establishing the United States Post Office Department, is signed by United States President George Washington.

1816 – Rossini's opera The Barber of Seville premieres at the Teatro Argentina in Rome.

1872 – The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens in New York City.

1877 – Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake receives its premiere at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

1909 – Publication of the Futurist Manifesto in the French journal Le Figaro.

1931 – The U.S. Congress approves the construction of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge by the state of California.

1943 – American movie studio executives agree to allow the Office of War Information to censor movies.

1943 – The Saturday Evening Post publishes the first of Norman Rockwell's Four Freedoms in support of United States President Franklin Roosevelt's 1941

1971 – The United States Emergency Broadcast System is accidentally activated in an erroneous national alert.

1986 – The Soviet Union launches its Mir spacecraft. Remaining in orbit for 15 years, it is occupied for ten of those years.

1998 – American figure skater Tara Lipinski becomes the youngest gold-medalist at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with with…

1902 – Ansel Adams, American photographer and environmentalist (d. 1984)

1904 – Alexei Kosygin, Russian soldier and politician, 8th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1980)

1906 – Gale Gordon, American actor (d. 1995)

1924 – Gloria Vanderbilt, American actress, fashion designer, and socialite (d. 2019)

1925 – Robert Altman, American director and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1927 – Roy Cohn, American lawyer and political activist (d. 1986)

1934 – Bobby Unser, American race car driver

1935 – Ellen Gilchrist, American novelist, short story writer, and poet

1936 – Larry Hovis, American actor and singer (d. 2003)

1938 – Richard Beymer, American actor, director, and cinematographer

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

1942 – Mitch McConnell, American lawyer, and politician

1946 – Sandy Duncan, American actress, singer, and dancer

1946 – J. Geils, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1949 – Ivana Trump, Czech-American socialite and model

1950 – Walter Becker, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1954 – Patty Hearst, American actress and author

1960 – Joel Hodgson, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American model and businesswoman

1967 – Kurt Cobain, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1994)