Almanac - Thursday 2/13/20

Today is World Radio Day!

Today is Thursday, the 13th of February of 2020

It is the 44th day of the year

322 days remain until the end of the year

19 days until Super Tuesday March 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:01 am

and sunset will be at 5:48 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:39 am

and the next high tide will be at 2:41 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:29 am

and the next low tide at 8:30 pm.

The Moon is 75.5% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 219.67° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 38.69°

Moon Distance: 227429 mi

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 9, 2020 10:47 am

Next Moonset: Today 10:02 am

Today is…

Dream Your Sweet Day

Employee Legal Awareness Day

Galentine's Day

Get a Different Name Day

Giving Hearts Day

International Natural Day

Kiss Day

Madly in Love With Me Day

National Break Up With Your Carrier Day

National Cheddar Day

National Crab Rangoon Day

National Tortellini Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Myanmar

On this day in Black History…

(1892) The World's Fair Colored Opera Company performs at Carnegie Hall, the first African American performers to do so.

(1920) Andrew "Rube" Foster, the “Father of Black Baseball”, organizes the Negro National League at a YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri. It is the first baseball league for African Americans and operated successfully until 1931.

(1923) The first professional African-American basketball team is formed in Harlem, New York -- the New York Renaissance.

(1957) Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized at a meeting in New Orleans with Martin Luther King Jr. as president.

(1960) Black college students stage the first of the Nashville sit-ins at three lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee.

(1970) Joseph Searles is the first African American member of the New York Stock Exchange (pictured above and in cover photo).

(1973) Gertrude E. Downing and William Desjardin patented the corner cleaner attachment.

Also on this day in history…

1914 – Copyright: In New York City the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is established to protect the copyrighted musical compositions of its members.

1955 – Israel obtains four of the seven Dead Sea Scrolls.

2004 – The Harvard–Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics announces the discovery of the universe's largest known diamond, white dwarf star BPM 37093. Astronomers named this star "Lucy" after The Beatles' song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds".

2008 – Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd makes a historic apology to the Indigenous Australians and the Stolen Generations.

2011 – For the first time in more than 100 years the Umatilla, an American Indian tribe, are able to hunt and harvest a bison just outside Yellowstone National Park, restoring a centuries-old tradition guaranteed by a treaty signed in 1855.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1885 – Bess Truman, American wife of Harry S. Truman, 35th First Lady of the United States (d. 1982)

1888 – Georgios Papandreou, Greek lawyer, economist, and politician, 162nd Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1968)

1903 – Georges Simenon, Belgian-Swiss author (d. 1989)

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American singer and actor (d. 1991)

1923 – Chuck Yeager, American general and pilot; first test pilot to break the sound barrier

1929 – Omar Torrijos, Panamanian commander and politician, Military Leader of Panama (d. 1981)

1930 – Ernst Fuchs, Austrian painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 2015)

1933 – Kim Novak, American actress

1934 – George Segal, American actor

1938 – Oliver Reed, English actor (d. 1999)

1942 – Peter Tork, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and actor (d. 2019)

1943 – Elaine Pagels, American theologian and academic

1944 – Jerry Springer, English-American television host, actor, and politician, 56th Mayor of Cincinnati

1945 – Simon Schama, English historian and author

1950 – Peter Gabriel, English singer-songwriter and musician

1961 – Henry Rollins, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor