Almanac - Thursday 2/11/21

On this day in 1990, Nelson Mandela is released from prison after 27 years a political prisoner in South Africa...

Today is Thursday, the 11th of February of 2021

February 11 is the 42nd day of the year

323 days remain until the end of the year

37 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:03 am

and the sun sets at 5:46 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 43 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 12:24 pm

The first low tide was at 4:07 am

The first high tide will be at 9:55 am

The next low tide at 4:51 pm

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:41 pm.

There is a New Moon this morning, Thursday 11th of February of 2021 at 11:06 am

Today is…

Be Electrific Day

Fat Thursday

Get Out Your Guitar Day

Giving Hearts Day

Grandmother Achievement Day

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

National Don't Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

National Inventors' Day

National Make a Friend Day

National Peppermint Patty Day

National Shut-in Visitation Day

Promise Day

Pro Sports Wives Day

Satisfied Staying Single Day

White Shirt Day

Today is also…

European 112 Day in the European Union

Armed Forces Day in Liberia

Evelio Javier Day in Panay Island, the Philippines

Feast day of Our Lady of Lourdes in the Catholic Church

World Day of the Sick in the Roman Catholic Church

National Foundation Day in Japan

Youth Day in Cameroon

International Day of Women and Girls in Science in UN Women

On this day in Black History…

– On this day in 1644, the first black legal protest in America passed by eleven blacks petitioned for freedom in New Netherlands.

Born on this day in 1914 – Josh White, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)

Feb. 11, 1961 - Robert Weaver sworn in as administrator of the Housing and Home Finance Agency, highest federal post to date by a black American.

– On this day in 1971, Whitney L. Young died. He was named the Executive Director of the National Urban League in 1961.

Feb. 11, 1976 - Clifford Alexander Jr. confirmed as the first black secretary of the United States Army.

1990 – Nelson Mandela is released from Victor Verster Prison outside Cape Town, South Africa after 27 years as a political prisoner.

also on this day in history…

660 BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

1794 – First session of United States Senate opens to the public.

1812 – Massachusetts governor Elbridge Gerry is accused of "gerrymandering" for the first time

1826 – University College London is founded as University of London.

1903 – Anton Bruckner's 9th Symphony receives its first performance in Vienna, Austria.

1937 – The Flint sit-down strike ends when General Motors recognizes the United Auto Workers trade union.

1938 – BBC Television produces the world's first ever science fiction television programme, an adaptation of a section of the Karel Čapek play R.U.R., that coined the term "robot".

1971 – The Seabed Arms Control Treaty opened for signature outlawing nuclear weapons on the ocean floor in international waters.

1979 – The Iranian Revolution establishes an Islamic theocracy under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

1997 – Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on a mission to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

1999 – Pluto crosses Neptune's orbit, ending a nearly 20-year period when it was closer to the Sun than the gas giant; Pluto is not expected to interact with Neptune's orbit again until 2231.

2001 – A Dutch programmer launched the Anna Kournikova virus infecting millions of emails via a trick photo of the tennis star.

2011 – Arab Spring: The first wave of the Egyptian revolution culminates in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak and the transfer of power to the Supreme Military Council after 17 days of protests.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1847 – Thomas Edison, American engineer and businessman, developed the light bulb and phonograph (d. 1931)

1900 – Hans-Georg Gadamer, German philosopher and scholar (d. 2002)

1909 – Max Baer, American boxer and actor (d. 1959)

1917 – Sidney Sheldon, American author and screenwriter (d. 2007)

1921 – Lloyd Bentsen, American colonel and politician, United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 2006)

1925 – Virginia E. Johnson, American psychologist and academic (d. 2013)

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian-American actor and producer (d. 2010)

1932 – Dennis Skinner, English miner and politician

1934 – Tina Louise, American actress and singer

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general and politician, Military leader of Panama (d. 2017)

1934 – David Taylor, English veterinarian and television host (d. 2013)

1935 – Gene Vincent, American singer and guitarist (d. 1971)

1936 – Burt Reynolds, American actor and director (d. 2018)

1941 – Sérgio Mendes, Brazilian pianist and composer

1942 – Otis Clay, American singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1953 – Jeb Bush, American banker, politician and Governor of Florida (please applaud)

1962 – Tammy Baldwin, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1964 – Sarah Palin, American journalist, politician and Governor of Alaska

1968 – Mo Willems, American author and illustrator (don’t let the pigeon drive the bus!)

1969 – Jennifer Aniston, American actress and producer

1998 – Khalid, American singer and songwriter