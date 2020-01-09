Almanac - Thursday 1/9/20

this morning's almanac...

Today is Thursday, the 9th of January of 2020...

It is the ninth day of the year,

357 days remain until the end of the year

70 days until spring begins

54 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 23 days from today)

299 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 25 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:25 am

and sunset will be at 5:10 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:32 am

and the next low tide at 4:39 pm.

The first high tide will be at 9:39 am

and the next high tide at 11:59 pm.

The Moon is currently 98.1% visible; still a Waxing Gibbous

We will have a Full Moon tomorrow

Friday the 10th of January of 2020 at 11:21 am

also the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When this happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra.

The January Moon is called the Full Wolf Moon.

Wolves tended to howl more often at this time.

This Moon has also been called the Cold Moon

and the Spirit Moon

Last Quarter Moon in 8 days on a Friday, the 17th of January of 2020 at 4:58 am

New Moon in 15 days also on a Friday the 24th of January of 2020 at 1:42 pm

First Quarter Moon in 23 days on a Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Moon Direction: 293.08° WNW↑

Moon Altitude: 6.84°

Moon Distance: 234108 mi

Next Moonset: Today6:25 am

Today is…

Balloon Ascension Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

Today is also…

Start of Hōonkō (Nishi Honganji) January 9–16 (Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism)

Martyrs' Day in Panama

Non-Resident Indian Day in India

Peace Agreement Day in South Sudan

On this day in history…

1788 – Connecticut becomes the fifth state to ratify the Constitution.

1793 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard becomes the first person to fly in a balloon in the United States.

1894 – New England Telephone and Telegraph installs the first battery-operated telephone switchboard in Lexington, Massachusetts.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the first historically black intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity to be officially recognized at Howard University, is founded.

1923 – Juan de la Cierva makes the first autogyro flight.

1992 – The first discoveries of extrasolar planets are announced by astronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail. They discovered two planets orbiting the pulsar PSR 1257+12.

2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1854 – Lady Randolph Churchill, American-born wife of Lord Randolph Churchill, mother of Sir Winston Churchill (d. 1921)

1870 – Joseph Strauss, American engineer, co-designed the Golden Gate Bridge (d. 1938)

1901 – Chic Young, American cartoonist (d. 1973)

1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)

1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)

1914 – Kenny Clarke, American jazz drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)

1939 – Susannah York, English actress and activist (d. 2011)

1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1951 – Crystal Gayle, American singer-songwriter and producer

1959 – Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1967 – Dave Matthews, South African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor