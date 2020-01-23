Almanac - Thursday 1/23/20

It's Django Reinhardt's birthday!

Today is Thursday, the 23th of January of 2020.

It is the 23rd day of the year.

343 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 9 days from today)

285 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 11 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:20 am

and the sun will set at 5:25 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:48 am

and the next low tide will be at 4:47 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 9:51 am.

The Moon is 1.9% visible; a Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 105.07° ESE↑

Moon Altitude: -19.77°

Moon Distance: 242796 mi

Next Moonrise:Today 6:36 am

New Moon tomorrow, Friday, the 24th of January of 2020 at 1:42 pm

Saturday is Lunar New Year. It will be the year of the mouse, or the rat.

First Quarter Moon in 10 days on Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 17 days on Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 23 days, Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

Today is…

Clashing Clothes Day

Measure Your Feet Day

National Handwriting Day

National Pie Day

National Rhubarb Pie Day

Snowplow Mailbox Hockey Day

Women's Healthy Weight Day

Today is also…

Bounty Day in Pitcairn Islands

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti in Orissa, Tripura, and West Bengal states in India

World Freedom Day in Taiwan and South Korea

On this day in history…

1546 – Having published nothing for eleven years, François Rabelais publishes the Tiers Livre, his sequel to Gargantua and Pantagruel.

1789 – Georgetown College, the first Catholic university in the United States, is founded in Georgetown, Maryland (now a part of Washington, D.C.)

1849 – Elizabeth Blackwell is awarded her M.D. by the Geneva Medical College of Geneva, New York, becoming the United States' first female doctor.

1941 – Charles Lindbergh testifies before the U.S. Congress and recommends that the United States negotiate a neutrality pact with Adolf Hitler.

1957 – American inventor Walter Frederick Morrison sells the rights to his flying disc to the Wham-O toy company, which later renames it the "Frisbee".

1964 – The 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, prohibiting the use of poll taxes in national elections, is ratified.

1973 – United States President Richard Nixon announces that a peace accord has been reached in Vietnam.

1986 – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts its first members: Little Richard, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley.

1997 – Madeleine Albright becomes the first woman to serve as United States Secretary of State.

1998 – Netscape announced Mozilla, with the intention to release Communicator code as open source.

2018 – A double car bombing in Benghazi, Libya, kills at least 33 people and wounds "dozens" of others. The victims include both military personnel and civilians, according to local officials.[2]

1737 – John Hancock, American general and politician, 1st Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1793)[3]

1783 – Stendhal, French novelist (d. 1842)

1832 – Édouard Manet, French painter (d. 1883)

1910 – Django Reinhardt, Belgian guitarist and composer (d. 1953)

1919 – Ernie Kovacs, American actor and game show host (d. 1962)

1933 – Chita Rivera, American actress, singer, and dancer

1943 – Gary Burton, American vibraphone player and composer

1964 – Jonatha Brooke, American singer-songwriter and guitarist