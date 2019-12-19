Almanac - Thursday 12/19/19

It's Oatmeal Muffin Day!

this morning's almanac...

Today is Thursday, the 19th of December of 2019...

It is the 353rd day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

Winter solstice 2019 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 8:19 PM on Saturday, December 21

75 days until the California primary

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 13 days from today)

320 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 15 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:21 am

and sunset will be at 4:54 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:07 pm.

the first high tide was just now at 5:47 am

and the next high tide at 5:28 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:47 am

and the final low tide at the Golden Gate rolls in at 11:25 pm.

Moon: 46.1%

Third Quarter

Moon Direction:151.52° SSE↑

Moon Altitude:52.35°

Moon Distance:230143 mi

Next New Moon: Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25, 2019 at 9:13 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:21 am

Next Moonset: Today 12:55 pm

Today is…

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

Today is also…

Goa Liberation Day in Goa, India

National Heroes and Heroines Day in Anguilla

On this day in history…

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes one of a series of pamphlets in The Pennsylvania Journal entitled "The American Crisis".

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1984 – The Sino-British Joint Declaration, stating that China would resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the United Kingdom would restore Hong Kong to China with effect from July 1, 1997 is signed in Beijing, China by Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1995 – The United States Government restores federal recognition to the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Native American tribe.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second President of the United States to be impeached.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1875 – Carter G. Woodson, American historian and author, founded Black History Month (d. 1950)

1888 – Fritz Reiner, Hungarian-American conductor (d. 1963)

1899 – Martin Luther King, Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1910 – Jean Genet, French novelist, playwright, and poet (d. 1986)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress

1932 – Lola Hendricks, African American civil rights activist (d. 2013)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1944 – Steve Tyrell, American singer-songwriter and producer

1982 – Mo Williams, American basketball player

1987 – Ronan Farrow, American activist, journalist, and lawyer