Almanac - Thursday 12/13/18

Today is Thursday, the 13th of December of 2018. It is the 347th day of the year.

There are 18 days remaining until the end of the year. 8 days until Winter Solstice

691 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020



(1 year 10 months and 21 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:17 am

and the sun sets at 4:52 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:04 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:24 am

and the next high tide at 2:47 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:41 am

and the next low tide at 9:34 pm.

The Moon is 31.9% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:351.22° N↑

Moon Altitude:-66.48°

Moon Distance: 251392 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday December 22, 2018 at 9:48 am

Next New Moon: Saturday January 5, 2019 at 5:28 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 11:48 am

Today is…

Ice Cream Day

International Jewish Book Day

National Cocoa Day

National Day of the Horse

National Violin Day

Pick a Pathologist Pal Day

Today is also…

Acadian Remembrance Day

Martial Law Victims Remembrance Day in Poland

Nanking Massacre Memorial Day in China

Nusantara Day in Indonesia

Republic Day in Malta

Sailor's Day in Brazil

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1816 – Werner von Siemens, German engineer and businessman, founded Siemens (d. 1892)

1818 – Mary Todd Lincoln, 16th First Lady of the United States (d. 1882)

1903 – Ella Baker, American activist (d. 1986)

1903 – Carlos Montoya, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1993)

1911 – Kenneth Patchen, American poet and painter (d. 1972)

1920 – George P. Shultz, American economist and politician, 60th United States Secretary of State

1925 – Dick Van Dyke, American actor, singer, and dancer

1929 – Christopher Plummer, Canadian actor and producer

1941 – John Davidson, American actor and game show host

1945 – Herman Cain, American businessman and political activist

1948 – Ted Nugent, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1953 – Ben Bernanke, American economist and academic

1954 – Steve Forbert, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Steve Buscemi, American actor and director

1967 – Jamie Foxx, American actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and comedian

1989 – Taylor Swift, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

…and on this day in history…

1769 – Dartmouth College is founded by the Reverend Eleazar Wheelock, with a royal charter from King George III, on land donated by Royal governor John Wentworth.

1928 – George Gershwin's An American in Paris is first performed.

1951 – WFMT begins broadcasting in Chicago.

1971 – Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) filled a law suit against Henry Wade, Dallas county attorney, in the Roe v. Wade case.

In 1978, the Philadelphia Mint began stamping the Susan B. Anthony dollar, which went into circulation the following July.

In 1997, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Los Angeles for the 1 billion-dollar Getty Center, one of the largest arts centers in the United States.

2003 – Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein is captured near his home town of Tikrit.

2006 – Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is adopted by United Nations General Assembly.