Almanac - Thursday 1/21/21

Today is Thursday, the 21st of January of 2021...

It is the 21st day of the year.

344 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:21 am

and sunset will be at 5:22 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 1 minute of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

the first high tide will be at 5:34 am

The first low tide will be at 12:40 pm

The next high tide at 7:11 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 11:41 pm.

The Moon is currently 56.3% visible

First Quarter

Full Moon in 7 days Thursday the 28th of January of 2021 at 11:16 am

Today is…

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Playdate Day

International Sweatpants Day

National Granola Bar Day

National Hugging Day

National New England Clam Chowder Day

One-Liners Day

Own Your Own Home Day

Squirrel Appreciation Day

Women's Healthy Weight Day

Today is also…

Babinden in Bulgaria, and Serbia

Birthday of Princess Ingrid Alexandra in Norway

Errol Barrow Day in Barbados

Flag Day in Quebec

Grandmother's Day in Poland

Lady of Altagracia Day in the Dominican Republic

Lincoln Alexander Day in Canada

On this day in history…

1908 – New York City passes the Sullivan Ordinance, making it illegal for women to smoke in public, only to have the measure vetoed by the mayor.

1911 – The first Monte Carlo Rally takes place.

1915 – Kiwanis International is founded in Detroit.

1948 – The Flag of Quebec is adopted and flown for the first time over the National Assembly of Quebec. The day is marked annually as Québec Flag Day.

1960 – Little Joe 1B, a Mercury spacecraft, lifts off from Wallops Island, Virginia with Miss Sam, a female rhesus monkey on board.

1968 – A B-52 bomber crashes near Thule Air Base, contaminating the area after its nuclear payload ruptures. One of the four bombs remains unaccounted for after the cleanup operation is complete.

1971 – The current Emley Moor transmitting station, the tallest free-standing structure in the United Kingdom, begins transmitting UHF broadcasts.

1976 – Commercial service of Concorde begins with the London-Bahrain and Paris-Rio routes.

1981 – Production of the iconic DeLorean sports car begins in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

1997 – The U.S. House of Representatives votes 395–28 to reprimand Newt Gingrich for ethics violations, making him the first Speaker of the House to be so disciplined.

2017 – Over 400 cities across America and 160+ countries worldwide participate in a large-scale women's march, on Donald Trump's first full day as President of the United States

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1813 – John C. Frémont, American general, explorer, and politician, 5th Territorial Governor of Arizona (d. 1890)

1824 – Stonewall Jackson, American general (d. 1863)

1869 – Grigori Rasputin, Russian Mystic (d. 1916)

1905 – Christian Dior, French fashion designer, founded Christian Dior S.A. (d. 1957)

1922 – Telly Savalas, American actor (d. 1994)

1924 – Benny Hill, English actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1992)

1926 – Steve Reeves, American bodybuilder (d. 2000)

1940 – Jack Nicklaus, American golfer and sportscaster

1941 – Richie Havens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1941 – Elaine Showalter, American author and critic

1942 – Mac Davis, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2020)

1942 – Edwin Starr, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1947 – Jill Eikenberry, American actress

1950 – Billy Ocean, Trinidadian-English singer-songwriter

1951 – Eric Holder, American lawyer, judge, and politician, 82nd United States Attorney General

1953 – Paul Allen, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded Microsoft (d. 2018)

1955 – Jeff Koons, American painter and sculptor

1956 – Robby Benson, American actor and director

1956 – Geena Davis, American actress and producer

1959 – Kevin Vance, KALW Announcer/Operator, music show host / producer

1972 – Cat Power, American singer, musician and actress