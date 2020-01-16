Almanac - Thursday 1/16/20

It's Appreciate a Dragon Day!

Today is Thursday, the 16th of January of 2020

It is the 16th day of the year

350 days remain until the end of the year

63 days until spring begins

47 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 16 days from today)

292 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 18 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and the sun sets at 5:17 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide will be at 4:12 am

and the next high tide at 3:55 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:04 am

and the next low tide at 9:52 pm.

The Moon is 61.6% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 162.88° SSE↑

Moon Altitude: 50.23°

Moon Distance: 229503 mi

Next New Moon: Friday January 24, 2020 at 1:42 pm

Next Full Moon: Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm

Next Moonset: Today 11:29 am

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Friday the 17th of January of 2020 at 4:58 am

New Moon in 8 days on Friday the 24th of January of 2020 at 1:42 pm

First Quarter Moon in 16 days Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 23 days Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Today is…

Appreciate a Dragon Day

Book Publishers Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Hot and Spicy Food Day

National Fig Newton Day

National Good Teen Day

National Nothing Day

National Without a Scalpel Day

Prohibition Remembrance Day

Psychiatric Technician's Day

Religious Freedom Day

There is a play by Ayn Rand, called Night of January 16th.

Today is also…

Teacher's Day in Myanmar and Thailand

On This Day In History…

1605 – The first edition of El ingenioso hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha (Book One of Don Quixote) by Miguel de Cervantes is published in Madrid, Spain.

1707 – The Scottish Parliament ratifies the Act of Union, paving the way for the creation of Great Britain.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton's expedition finds the magnetic South Pole.

1919 – The United States ratifies the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, requiring one year after ratification.

1964 – Hello, Dolly! opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,844 performances.

1991 – Coalition Forces go to war with Iraq, beginning the Gulf War.

1992 – El Salvador officials and rebel leaders sign the Chapultepec Peace Accords in Mexico City, Mexico ending the 12-year Salvadoran Civil War that claimed at least 75,000 lives.

2006 – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is sworn in as Liberia's new president. She becomes Africa's first female elected head of state.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1874 – Robert W. Service, English-Canadian poet and author (d. 1958)

1900 – Edith Frank, German-Dutch mother of Anne Frank (d. 1945) [11]

1901 – Fulgencio Batista, Cuban colonel and politician, 9th President of Cuba (d. 1973)

1908 – Ethel Merman, American actress and singer (d. 1984)

1910 – Dizzy Dean, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 1974)

1921 – Francesco Scavullo, American photographer (d. 2004)

1932 – Dian Fossey, American zoologist and anthropologist (d. 1985)

1933 – Susan Sontag, American novelist, essayist, and critic (d. 2004)

1942 – Barbara Lynn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Gavin Bryars, English bassist and composer

1943 – Ronnie Milsap, American singer and pianist

1947 – Laura Schlessinger, American physiologist, talk show host, and author

1948 – Ruth Reichl, American journalist and critic

1959 – Sade, Nigerian-English singer-songwriter and producer

1974 – Kate Moss, English model and fashion designer

1979 – Aaliyah, American singer and actress (d. 2001)

1980 – Lin-Manuel Miranda, American actor, playwright, and composer