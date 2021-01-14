Almanac - Thursday 1/14/21

Today is Thursday, the 14th of January of 2021...

It is the 14th day of the year

351 days remain until the end of the year

65 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and the sun sets at 5:16 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:02 am

The first low tide will be at 5:37 am

and the next high tide at 11:37 am.

and the next low tide at 6:27 pm.

Moon: --%

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm

Today is…

Caesarean Section Day

Feast of the Ass

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

Organize Your Home Day

Ratification Day

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also…

Defender of the Motherland Day in Uzbekistan

Feast of the Ass in Medieval Christianity

Flag Day in Georgia

National Forest Conservation Day in Thailand

Old New Year, and its related observance:

Azhyrnykhua in Abkhazia

Yennayer for the Berbers

Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.

Magh Bihu in Assam

Maghe Sankranti in Nepal

Maghi in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Makar Sankranti in India

The first day of Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Uttarayan in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan

UNESCO World Logic Day

On this day in history…

1236 – King Henry III of England marries Eleanor of Provence.

1911 – Roald Amundsen's South Pole expedition makes landfall on the eastern edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1954 – The Hudson Motor Car Company merges with Nash-Kelvinator Corporation forming the American Motors Corporation.

1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.

1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

2011 – President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia seeks refuge in Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime, considered to be the birth of the Arab Spring.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)

1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)

1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer