Almanac - Thursday 1/14/21

Today is Thursday, the 14th of January of 2021...
It is the 14th day of the year
351 days remain until the end of the year
The sun rises at 7:24 am
and the sun sets at 5:16 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.
The first high tide will be at 1:02 am
The first low tide will be at 5:37 am
and the next high tide at 11:37 am.
and the next low tide at 6:27 pm.
Moon: --%
First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 20th of January of 2021 at 1:02 pm
Today is…
Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day
National Dress Up Your Pet Day
National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day
Take a Missionary to Lunch Day
Today is also…
Defender of the Motherland Day in Uzbekistan
Feast of the Ass in Medieval Christianity
National Forest Conservation Day in Thailand
Old New Year, and its related observance:
Revolution and Youth Day in Tunisia
Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Uttarayana period.
Maghi in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh
The first day of Pongal in Tamil Nadu
Uttarayan in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan
On this day in history…
1236 – King Henry III of England marries Eleanor of Provence.
1911 – Roald Amundsen's South Pole expedition makes landfall on the eastern edge of the Ross Ice Shelf.
1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.
1954 – The Hudson Motor Car Company merges with Nash-Kelvinator Corporation forming the American Motors Corporation.
1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love.
1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.
2011 – President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia seeks refuge in Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime, considered to be the birth of the Arab Spring.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (d. 30 BCE)
1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (d. 1801)
1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-Gabonese physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)
1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (d. 1947)
1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (d. 1984)
1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1992)
1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1970)
1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (d. 2007)
1919 – Giulio Andreotti, Italian journalist and politician, 41st Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2013)
1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (d. 2015)
1940 – Julian Bond, American academic and politician (d. 2015)
1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer
1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist
1947 – Taylor Branch, American historian and author
1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author
1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor
1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer