Almanac - Thursday 10/29/20

Today is both Cat Day and Oatmeal Day....

Today is Thursday, the 29th of October of 2020,

October 29 is the 302nd day of the year.

63 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until winter begins

5 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:33 am

and the sun sets at 6:13 pm.

Today we have 10 hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:52 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:36 am

The first high tide was at 11:15 am

The next low tide will be at 5:21 pm.

and the next high tide will be at 11:47 pm.

The Moon is 95.9 % visible; a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Halloween, Saturday October 31, 2020 at 7:49 am

The November Moon is called the Full Beaver Moon.

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

It’s also called the Deer Rutting Moon, the Digging/Scratching Moon, the Freezing Moon, the Frost Moon, and the Whitefish Moon

Today is…

International Internet Day

Latina Women's Equal Pay Day

National Cat Day

National Hermit Day

National Oatmeal Day

World Psoriasis Day

World Stroke Day

Today is also…

Coronation Day in Cambodia

Republic Day in Turkey or Cumhuriyet Bayramı

On this day in history…

1675 – Leibniz makes the first use of the long s (∫) as a symbol of the integral in calculus.

1787 – Mozart's opera Don Giovanni receives its first performance in Prague.

1863 – Eighteen countries meet in Geneva and agree to form the International Red Cross.

1929 – The New York Stock Exchange crashes in what will be called the Crash of '29 or "Black Tuesday", ending the Great Bull Market of the 1920s and beginning the Great Depression.

1956 –

"The Huntley-Brinkley Report" premiered as NBC's nightly TV newscast.

1962 –

The Beach Boys' debut album, "Surfin' Safari," was released.

1966 –

The National Organization for Women was founded.

1967 –

The musical "Hair" opened off-Broadway.

1967 – Montreal's World Fair, Expo 67, closes with over 50 million visitors.

1969 – The first-ever computer-to-computer link is established on ARPANET, the precursor to the Internet.

1998 – In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission presents its report, which condemns both sides for committing atrocities.

1998 – Space Shuttle Discovery blasts off on STS-95 with 77-year-old John Glenn on board, making him the oldest person to go into space.

1998 – ATSC HDTV broadcasting in the United States is inaugurated with the launch of the STS-95 space shuttle mission.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1891

Broadway star Fanny Brice was born Fanny Borach in Newark, N.J.

1921 – Bill Mauldin, American soldier and cartoonist (d. 2003)

1923 – Carl Djerassi, Austrian-American chemist, author, and playwright (d. 2015)

1925 – Dominick Dunne, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1925 – Zoot Sims, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1985)

1930 – Omara Portuondo, Cuban singer and dancer

1937 – Sonny Osborne, American bluegrass singer and banjo player

1938 – Ralph Bakshi, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1938 – Peter Stampfel, American fiddle player, violinist, and singer-songwriter

1945 – Melba Moore, American singer-songwriter and actress

1946 – Peter Green, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Richard Dreyfuss, American actor and activist

1948 – Kate Jackson, American actress, director, and producer

1957 – Dan Castellaneta, American actor, voice artist, comedian, singer and producer

1958 – David Remnick, American journalist and author

1971 – Winona Ryder, American actress and producer