Almanac - Thursday 10/10/19

Today is Thursday, the 10th of October of 2019...

It is the 283rd day of the year.

82 days remain until the end of the year.

73 days until winter begins

145 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(4 months and 22 days from today)

390 days until presidential elecitons

on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year and 24 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:14 am

and sunset will be at 6:38 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

The first low tide was at 3:58 am

The first high tide will be at 10:50 am

The solar transit will be at 12:56 pm.

and the next low tide at 4:26 pm.

and the next high tide at 10:25 pm.

The Moon is 89.8% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:261.99° W↑

Moon Altitude:-9.84°

Moon Distance:252194 mi

Next Moonrise:Today 5:38 pm

Full Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 13th of October of 2019 at 2:08 pm

October is the Full Hunter’s Moon. This is the month when the leaves are falling and the game is fattened. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long winter ahead. October’s Moon has also called the Travel Moon and the Dying Moon.

Last Quarter Moon in 11 days on Monday the 21st of October of 2019 at 5:39 am

New Moon in 17 days Sunday the 27th of October of 2019 at 8:38 pm

First Quarter Moon in 24 days on a Monday the 4th of November of 2019 at 3:23 am

Today is…

Hug a Drummer Day

International Stage Management Day

National Angel Food Cake Day

National Cake Decorating Day

National Depression Screening Day

National Handbag Day

National Hug-a-Kevin Day

National Love Your Hair Day

National Metric Day

National SHIFT10 Day

National Tuxedo Day

Powers of Ten Day

Squid and Cuttlefish Day

U.S. Naval Academy Day

World Homeless Day

World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

World Porridge Day

World Sight Day

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Poland

Army Day in Sri Lanka

Capital Liberation Day in Vietnam

Double Ten Day (The National Day of Republic of China), celebrates outbreak of the Wuchang Uprising in 1911 that led to founding of the Republic of China in 1912

Fiji Day, celebrates the independence of Fiji from United Kingdom in 1970

Finnish Literature Day in Finland

Independence Day, commemorates the proclamation of Cuba's independence from Spain and the beginning of the Ten Years' War in 1868.

Party Foundation Day in North Korea

World Day Against the Death Penalty

World Mental Health Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1813 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer and philanthropist (d. 1901)

1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (d. 1993)

1906 – R. K. Narayan, Indian author (d. 2001)

1914 – Ivory Joe Hunter, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1974)

1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1924 – James Clavell, Australian-American director, producer, screenwriter, and author (d. 1994)

1924 – Ed Wood, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter (d. 1978)

1930 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigerian author and activist (d. 1995)

1946 – John Prine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Ben Vereen, American actor, singer, and dancer

1950 – Nora Roberts, American author

1954 – David Lee Roth, American singer-songwriter and producer

1958 – Tanya Tucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Daniel Pearl, American-Israeli journalist (d. 2002)

1967 – Gavin Newsom, American businessman and politician, 40th and current Governor of California

1971 – Evgeny Kissin, Russian pianist

…and on this day in history…

1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.

1871 – Chicago burns after a barn accident. The fire lasts from October 8–10.

1957 – U.S. President Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware restaurant.

1963 – The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty comes into effect.

1964 – The Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony is the first to be relayed live by satellites.

1967 – The Outer Space Treaty comes into force.

1973 – U.S. Vice President Spiro Agnew resigns after being charged with evasion of federal income tax.

1980 – The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front is founded in El Salvador.

2009 – Armenia and Turkey sign the Zurich Protocols, intended to normalize relations. However, they are never ratified by either side.

2010 – The Netherlands Antilles are dissolved as a country.