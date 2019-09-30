Almanac - Monday 9/30/19

What's for lunch today in SF Schools, a couple of local news stories, and this morning's almanac...

It's Monday, September 30, 2019...

It is the 273rd day of the year.

92 days remain until the end of the year.

It is not only the last day of the third quarter of the year, but also the midway point of the second half of the year.

83 days until winter begins

155 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(5 months and 3 days from today)

400 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 1 month and 4 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:05 am

and sunset will be at 6:53 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 48 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:59 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:08 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:21 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:48 am

and the next low tide at 7:26 pm.

The Moon is 4.7% visible; now a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:55.14° NE↑

Moon Altitude:-46.93°

Moon Distance:225641 mi

Next Full Moon: Sunday October 13, 2019 at 2:07 pm

Next New Moon:Sunday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 9:13 am

Today is…

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Chewing Gum Day

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day

International Blasphemy Rights Day

International Podcast Day

International Translation Day

National Hot Mulled Cider Day

National Love People Day

National Mud Pack Day

National PrepareAthon! Day

The Start of Rosh Hashanah

The Time for Yoga

Thunderbirds Day

Today is also…

Agricultural Reform (Nationalization) Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Birth of Morelos (Mexico)

Boy's Day (Poland)

Independence Day (Botswana) or Botswana Day, celebrates the independence of Botswana from United Kingdom in 1966.

International Translation Day (International Federation of Translators)

Orange Shirt Day (Canada)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Yous share this special day with…

1207 – Rumi, Persian mystic and poet (d. 1273)

1832 – Ann Jarvis, American activist, co-founded Mother's Day (d. 1905)

1882 – Hans Geiger, German physicist and academic (d. 1945)

1908 – David Oistrakh, Ukrainian-Russian violinist and educator (d. 1974)

1915 – Lester Maddox, American businessman and politician, 75th Governor of Georgia (d. 2003)

1917 – Yuri Lyubimov, Russian actor and director (d. 2014)

1917 – Buddy Rich, American drummer, bandleader, and actor (d. 1987)

1924 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – W. S. Merwin, American poet and translator

1928 – Elie Wiesel, Romanian-American author, academic, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2016)

1931 – Angie Dickinson, American actress

1935 – Johnny Mathis, American singer and actor

1942 – Frankie Lymon, American singer-songwriter (d. 1968)

1943 – Marilyn McCoo, American singer

1945 – Ehud Olmert, Israeli lawyer and politician, 12th Prime Minister of Israel

1946 – Héctor Lavoe, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 1993)

1947 – Marc Bolan, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1950 – Laura Esquivel, Mexican author and screenwriter

1954 – Patrice Rushen, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – Frankie Kennedy, Northern Irish flute player (d. 1994)

1958 – Marty Stuart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

On Sept. 30, 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.

1791 – The first performance of Mozart's opera The Magic Flute takes place two months before his death.

In 1846, Boston dentist William Morton used ether as an anesthetic for the first time as he extracted an ulcerated tooth from merchant Eben Frost.

1882 – Thomas Edison's first commercial hydroelectric power plant (later known as Appleton Edison Light Company) begins operation.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 60 home runs in a season.

1935 – The Hoover Dam, astride the border between the U.S. states of Arizona and Nevada, is dedicated.

In 1939, the first college football game to be televised was shown on experimental station W2XBS in New York as Fordham University defeated Waynesburg College, 34-7.

1947 – The 1947 World Series is the first to be televised, to include an African-American player, to exceed $2 million in receipts, to see a pinch-hit home run, and to have six umpires on the field.

In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

1962 – Mexican-American labor leader César Chávez founds the National Farm Workers Association.

In 1962, James Meredith, a black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith's presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.

1967 – The BBC Light Programme, Third Programme and Home Service are replaced with BBC Radio 2, 3 and 4 Respectively, BBC Radio 1 is also launched.

In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh's 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.

1980 – Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox working with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation.

In 1988, Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev retired President Andrei A. Gromyko from the Politburo and fired other old-guard leaders in a Kremlin shake-up.

One year ago in 2018:

As part of a new one-week investigation, FBI agents interviewed Deborah Ramirez, one of the three women who had accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.