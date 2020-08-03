Almanac - Monday 8/3/20

It's Watermelon Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Monday, the 3rd of August of 2020.

It is the 216th day of the year.

150 days remain until the end of the year.

50 days until autumn begins

92 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

2 months and 31 days from today

The sun rises at 6:15 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:15 pm.

We have 14 hours of daylight today.

The first low tide will be at 6:12 am at minus point 82 feet

and the next low tide at 5:57 pm.

The only high tide of the day will roll in at Aquatic Park at 1:26 pm at 5.35 feet

The Moon is 99.9% visible ; Full Moon at 8:59 am

Moon Direction: 229.31° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 12.45°

Moon Distance: 241,846 mi

Next Moonset: Today 6:04 am

Last Quarter Moon

11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 8 days on Tuesday on 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

in 16 days

First Quarter Moon in 22 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Today is…

Airplane Crop Duster Day

Assistance Dog Day

Clean Your Floors Day

Esther Day

Grab Some Nuts Day

National Watermelon Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Killing of Pidjiguiti in Guinea-Bissau

Armed Forces Day in Equatorial Guinea

Flag Day and National Guard Day in Venezuela

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Niger from France in 1960.

and it’s also Arbor Day in Niger

International Beer Day

On this day in history…

1852 – Harvard University wins the first Boat Race between Yale University and Harvard. The race is also the first American intercollegiate athletic event.

1859 – The American Dental Association is founded in Niagara Falls, New York.

1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.

1921 – Major League Baseball Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis confirms the ban of the eight Chicago Black Sox, the day after they were acquitted by a Chicago court.

1936 – Jesse Owens wins the 100 metre dash, defeating Ralph Metcalfe, at the Berlin Olympics.

1946 – Santa Claus Land, the world's first themed amusement park, opens in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States.

1948 – Whittaker Chambers accuses Alger Hiss of being a communist and a spy for the Soviet Union.

1949 – The Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League finalize the merger that would create the National Basketball Association.

1972 – The United States Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1977 – Tandy Corporation announces the TRS-80, one of the world's first mass-produced personal computers.

2004 – The pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopens after being closed since the September 11 attacks.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this day with…

1887 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (d. 1915)

1900 – Ernie Pyle, American soldier and journalist (d. 1945)

1900 – John T. Scopes, American educator (d. 1970)

1904 – Dolores del Río, Mexican actress (d. 1983)

1920 – P. D. James, English author (d. 2014)

1924 – Leon Uris, American soldier and author (d. 2003)

1926 – Tony Bennett, American singer and actor

1934 – Jonas Savimbi, Angolan general, founded UNITA (d. 2002)

1940 – Martin Sheen, American actor and producer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, publisher, and author, founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1951 – Jay North, American actor

1964 – Lucky Dube, South African singer and keyboard player (d. 2007)