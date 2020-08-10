Almanac - Monday 8/10/20

It's National S'mores Day....

Today is Monday, the 10th of August of 2020...

It is the 223rd day of the year.

143 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until autumn begins

85 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 months and 24 days from today)

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:20 am

and sunset will be at 8:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:54 am at 4.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:35 am at 1.94 feet

and the next high tide will be at 5:17 pm at 5.48 feet

and the final low tide at 11:58 pm at 1.77 feet

Last Quarter Moon will be tomorrow Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 9 days on Tuesday 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 22 days on Tuesday 1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is…

International Vlogging Day

National Duran Duran Appreciation Day

National Lazy Day

National S'mores Day

National Shapewear Day

National Spoil Your Dog Day

Smithsonian Day

Victory Day

World Lion Day

Today is also…

Argentine Air Force Day in Argentina

Declaration of Independence of Quito, proclaimed independence from Spain on August 10, 1809. Independence finally occurred on May 24, 1822 at the Battle of Pichincha. (Ecuador)

International Biodiesel Day

National Veterans Day in Indonesia

On this day in history…

1675 – The foundation stone of the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, England is laid.

The term 'the 10th of August' is widely used by historians as a shorthand for the Storming of the Tuileries Palace on the 10th of August, 1792, the effective end of the French monarchy until it was restored in 1814.

1793 – The Musée du Louvre is officially opened in Paris, France.

1821 – Missouri is admitted as the 24th U.S. state.

1846 – The Smithsonian Institution is chartered by the United States Congress after James Smithson donates $500,000.

1897 – German chemist Felix Hoffmann discovers an improved way of synthesizing acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin).

1948 – Candid Camera makes its television debut after being on radio for a year as Candid Microphone.

1949 – An amendment to the National Security Act of 1947 enhances the authority of the United States Secretary of Defense over the Army, Navy and Air Force, and replaces the National Military Establishment with the Department of Defense.

1988 – Japanese American internment: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing $20,000 payments to Japanese Americans who were either interned in or relocated by the United States during World War II.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1560 – Hieronymus Praetorius, German organist and composer (d. 1629)

1865 – Alexander Glazunov, Russian composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1936)

1874 – Herbert Hoover, American engineer and politician, 31st President of the United States (d. 1964)

1878 – Alfred Döblin, Polish-German physician and author (d. 1957)

1889 – Charles Darrow, American game designer, created Monopoly (d. 1967)

1909 – Leo Fender, American businessman, founded Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (d. 1991)

1912 – Jorge Amado, Brazilian novelist and poet (d. 2001)

1923 – Rhonda Fleming, American actress

1927 – Jimmy Martin, American singer and guitarist (d. 2005)

1928 – Jimmy Dean, American singer, actor, and businessman, founded the Jimmy Dean Food Company (d. 2010)

1928 – Eddie Fisher, American singer and actor (d. 2010)

1943 – Ronnie Spector, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Ian Anderson, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Patti Austin, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Rosanna Arquette, American actress, director, and producer

1997 – Kylie Jenner, American television personality and model