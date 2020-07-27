Almanac - Monday 7/27/20

Today is Monday, the 27th of July of 2020...

the 5:49 edition of this morning's almanac...

It is the 209th day of the year.

157 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until autumn begins

99 days until Elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:08 am

and sunset will be at 8:22 pm.

There will be 14 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The first high tide will be at 5:51 am at 4.41 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:23 am at 1.35 feet

and the next high tide at 6:25 pm. at 6.4 feet

The Moon is 49.8% visible; the First Quarter

Moon Direction: 303.80° NW↑

Moon Altitude: -48.34°

Moon Distance : 229,964 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 1:56 pm

Full Moon in 7 days next Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 15 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 22 days on a Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

Today is…

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

Cross Atlantic Communication Day

Gary Gygax Day

National Chicken Finger Day

National Crème Brûlée Day

National Scotch Day

Norfolk Day

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day

Take Your Pants For a Walk Day

Walk on Stilts Day

Today is also…

Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day in the United States

Iglesia ni Cristo Day in the Philippines

José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico

Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam

1775 – Founding of the U.S. Army Medical Department: The Second Continental Congress passes legislation establishing "an hospital for an army consisting of 20,000 men."

1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.

1890 – Vincent van Gogh shoots himself and dies two days later.

1921 – Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.

1929 – The Geneva Convention of 1929, dealing with treatment of prisoners-of-war, is signed by 53 nations.

1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.

2016 – At a news conference, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump expresses the hope that Russians can recover thirty thousand emails that were deleted from Hillary Clinton's personal server.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)

1867 – Enrique Granados, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1916)

1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer

1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)

1929 – Jean Baudrillard, French sociologist and philosopher (d. 2007)

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster

1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician