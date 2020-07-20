Almanac - Monday 7/20/20

this morning's almanac...

It's a new moon today. It's also the 51st anniversary of humans first setting foot on the moon...

Today is Monday, the 20th of July of 2020...

It is the 202nd day of the year.

164 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until autumn begins

106 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 14 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:05 am

and the sun sets at 8:27 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:09 am at minus point 98 feet

The only high tide of the day will be at 1:34 pm at 5.02 feet

The final low tide at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be at 5:46 pm at 2.99 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible; it’s a New Moon at 10:33 am Today

First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Monday the 27th of July of 2020 at 5:32 am

Full Moon in 14 days the following Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 22 days on a Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kids Day

International Chess Day

Moon Day

Space Exploration Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Lollipop Day

National Ugly Truck Contest Day

World Jump Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina, Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day in Colombia, from Spain in 1810.

International Chess Day

Lempira Day in Honduras

Tree Planting Day in the Central African Republic

1848 – The first Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York, a two-day event, concludes.

1871 – British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1944 – World War II: Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt led by German Army Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg.

1960 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) elects Sirimavo Bandaranaike Prime Minister, the world's first elected female head of government.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

1977 – The Johnstown flood of 1977 kills 84 people and causes millions of dollars in damages.

1989 – Burma's ruling junta puts opposition leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest.

1992 – Václav Havel resigns as president of Czechoslovakia.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.

…And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

356 BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian king (d. 323 BC)

1304 – Petrarch, Italian poet and scholar (d. 1374)

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1925 – Frantz Fanon, French–Algerian psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1961)

1933 – Buddy Knox, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1999)

1933 – Cormac McCarthy, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1935 – Sleepy LaBeef, American rockabilly singer and musician (d. 2019)

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American painter and sculptor

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1966 – Enrique Peña Nieto, Mexican lawyer and politician, 57th President of Mexico

1980 – Gisele Bündchen, Brazilian model, fashionista, and businesswoman