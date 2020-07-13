Almanac - Monday 7/13/20

It's Gruntled Workers Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Monday July 13, 2020

It is the 195th day of the year.

171 days remain until the end of the year.

71 days until autumn begins

113 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 21 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:58 this morning

and the sun sets tonight at 8:32.

We will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight today.

The first low tide was early this morning was at 1:05 at 1.94 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:48 this morning at 3.74 feet

The next low tide will be at 12:17 this afternoon at 1.8 feet

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be this evening at 7:08 at 5.54 feet

The Moon is 45.0% visible; it’s the Third Quarter

We will have a New Moon in 7 days on Monday the 20th of July of 2020 at 10:33 am

Today is…

Barbershop Music Appreciation Day

Bean 'n' Franks Day

Embrace Your Geekness Day

Fool's Paradise Day

Go West Day

Gruntled Workers Day

International Town Criers Day

National Beef Tallow Day

National French Fry Day

Today is also…

Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Bahá'í calendar. in Bahá'í Faith

Statehood Day in Montenegro

The last day of Naadam in Mongolia

Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan

On this day in history…

587 BC – Babylon's siege of Jerusalem ends following the destruction of Solomon's Temple.

1793 – Journalist and French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is assassinated in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a member of the opposing political faction.

1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.

1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.

1878 – Treaty of Berlin: The European powers redraw the map of the Balkans. Serbia, Montenegro and Romania become completely independent of the Ottoman Empire.

1919 – The British airship R34 lands in Norfolk, England, completing the first airship return journey across the Atlantic in 182 hours of flight.

1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.

1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.

1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman general and statesman (d. 44 BC)

1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)

1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)

1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate

1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)

1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)

1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)

1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer

1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer

1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Erno Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube

1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian

1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer

1957 – Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player

1964 – Paul Thorn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler

1974 – Deborah Cox, Canadian singer-songwriter and actress

1988 – Steven R. McQueen, American actor and model

1989 – Leon Bridges, American soul singer, songwriter and record producer