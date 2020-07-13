Almanac - Monday 7/13/20

It's Gruntled Workers Day...
Today is Monday July 13, 2020
It is the 195th day of the year.
171 days remain until the end of the year.
113 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020
(3 months and 21 days from today)
The sun rises at 5:58 this morning
and the sun sets tonight at 8:32.
We will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight today.
The first low tide was early this morning was at 1:05 at 1.94 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:48 this morning at 3.74 feet
The next low tide will be at 12:17 this afternoon at 1.8 feet
and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be this evening at 7:08 at 5.54 feet
The Moon is 45.0% visible; it’s the Third Quarter
We will have a New Moon in 7 days on Monday the 20th of July of 2020 at 10:33 am
Today is…
Barbershop Music Appreciation Day
Today is also…
Feast of Kalimát, first day of the seventh month of the Bahá'í calendar. in Bahá'í Faith
The last day of Naadam in Mongolia
Kashmir Martyrs' Day in Pakistan
On this day in history…
587 BC – Babylon's siege of Jerusalem ends following the destruction of Solomon's Temple.
1793 – Journalist and French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat is assassinated in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a member of the opposing political faction.
1814 – The Carabinieri, the national gendarmerie of Italy, is established.
1863 – New York City draft riots: In New York City, opponents of conscription begin three days of rioting which will be later regarded as the worst in United States history.
1878 – Treaty of Berlin: The European powers redraw the map of the Balkans. Serbia, Montenegro and Romania become completely independent of the Ottoman Empire.
1919 – The British airship R34 lands in Norfolk, England, completing the first airship return journey across the Atlantic in 182 hours of flight.
1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.
1973 – Watergate scandal: Alexander Butterfield reveals the existence of a secret Oval Office taping system to investigators for the Senate Watergate Committee.
1977 – New York City: Amidst a period of financial and social turmoil experiences an electrical blackout lasting nearly 24 hours that leads to widespread fires and looting.
1985 – The Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other venues such as Moscow and Sydney.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman general and statesman (d. 44 BC)
1894 – Isaac Babel, Russian short story writer, journalist, and playwright (d. 1940)
1928 – Bob Crane, American actor (d. 1978)
1934 – Wole Soyinka, Nigerian author, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate
1935 – Jack Kemp, American football player and politician, 9th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (d. 2009)
1936 – Albert Ayler, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1970)
1940 – Paul Prudhomme, American chef and author (d. 2015)
1940 – Patrick Stewart, English actor, director, and producer
1942 – Harrison Ford, American actor and producer
1942 – Roger McGuinn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Erno Rubik, Hungarian game designer, architect, and educator, invented the Rubik's Cube
1946 – Cheech Marin, American actor and comedian
1956 – Michael Spinks, American boxer
1957 – Cameron Crowe, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1962 – Rhonda Vincent, American singer-songwriter and mandolin player
1964 – Paul Thorn, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1965 – Eileen Ivers, American fiddler
1974 – Deborah Cox, Canadian singer-songwriter and actress
1988 – Steven R. McQueen, American actor and model
1989 – Leon Bridges, American soul singer, songwriter and record producer