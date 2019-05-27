Almanac - Monday 5/27/19

Today is Monday, the 27th of May of 2019. It is the 147th day of the year. 218 days remain until the end of the year. 25 days until summer begins and 526 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 5 months and 7 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:51 am

and the sun sets at 8:24 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:30 am

and the next low tide will be at 1:00 pm.

The first high tide will be at 6:32 am

and the next high tide at 8:16 pm.

The Moon is 42.2% visible

A Waning Crescent

Moon Direction:137.09° SE↑

Moon Altitude:30.91°

Moon Distance:250747 mi

Next New Moon: Friday June 3, 2019 at 3:01 am

Next Full Moon: Friday June 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

Next Moonset: Today at 1:49 pm

Today is…

Cellophane Tape Day

Memorial Day

National Grape Popsicle Day

National Gray Day

Nothing to Fear Day

Old-Time Player Piano Day

Sunscreen Protection Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Nicaragua)

Children's Day (Nigeria)

Mother's Day (Bolivia)

Navy Day (Japan)

Slavery Abolition Day (Guadeloupe, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin)

Start of National Reconciliation Week (Australia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1819 – Julia Ward Howe, American poet and songwriter (d. 1910)

1894 – Dashiell Hammett, American detective novelist and screenwriter (d. 1961)

1911 – Hubert Humphrey, American journalist and politician, 38th Vice President of the United States (d. 1978)

1911 – Teddy Kollek, Hungarian-Israeli politician, Mayor of Jerusalem (d. 2007)

1911 – Vincent Price, American actor (d. 1993)

1912 – John Cheever, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1982)

1912 – Sam Snead, American golfer and sportscaster (d. 2002)

1915 – Herman Wouk, American novelist (d. 2019)

1922 – Christopher Lee, English actor (d. 2015)

1923 – Henry Kissinger, German-American political scientist and politician, 56th United States Secretary of State, Nobel Prize laureate

1928 – Thea Musgrave, Scottish-American composer and educator

1930 – John Barth, American novelist and short story writer

1930 – William S. Sessions, American civil servant and judge, 8th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

1934 – Harlan Ellison, American author and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1935 – Ramsey Lewis, American jazz pianist and composer

1935 – Lee Meriwether, American model and actress, Miss America 1955

1936 – Louis Gossett, Jr., American actor and producer

1944 – Chris Dodd, American lawyer and politician

1945 – Bruce Cockburn, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Pete Sears, English bass player

1950 – Dee Dee Bridgewater, American singer-songwriter and actress

1957 – Siouxsie Sioux, English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer, former member of Siouxsie and the Banshees

1963 – Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Cuban pianist and composer

…and on this day in history…

1703 – Tsar Peter the Great founds the city of Saint Petersburg.

1927 – The Ford Motor Company ceases manufacture of the Ford Model T and begins to retool plants to make the Ford Model A.

1930 – The 1,046 feet (319 m) Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.

1933 – New Deal: The U.S. Federal Securities Act is signed into law requiring the registration of securities with the Federal Trade Commission.

1933 – The Walt Disney Company releases the cartoon Three Little Pigs, with its hit song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?"

1937 – In California, the Golden Gate Bridge opens to pedestrian traffic, creating a vital link between San Francisco and Marin County, California.

1967 – Australians vote in favor of a constitutional referendum granting the Australian government the power to make laws to benefit Indigenous Australians and to count them in the national census.

2016 – Barack Obama is the first president of United States to visit Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and meet Hibakusha.