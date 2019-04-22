Almanac - Monday 4/22/19

Today is Monday, the 22nd of April of 2019. It is the 112th day of the year. 253 days remain until the end of the year. 60 days until summer begins. 561 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020

(1 year 6 months and 12 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:24 am

and sunset will be at 7:53 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 29 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08 pm.

The first high tide was at 1:45 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:28 pm.

The first low tide will be at 8:21 am

and the next low tide at 8:17 pm.

The Moon is 88.9% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 195.58° SSW↑

Moon Altitude: 31.03°

Moon Distance: 237929 mi

Next New Moon: Saturday May 4, 2019 at 3:45 pm

Next Full Moon: Saturday May 18, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Next Moonset: Today 8:53 am

Today is…

"In God We Trust" Day

1864 – The U.S. Congress passes the Coinage Act of 1864 that mandates that the inscription In God We Trust be placed on all coins minted as United States currency.

April Showers Day

Chemists Celebrate the Earth Day

Dyngus Day

Earth Day

Easter Monday

Girl Scout Leader Day

International Mother Earth Day

National Jelly Bean Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

Today is also…

Discovery Day in Brazil

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Serbia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1707 – Henry Fielding, English novelist and playwright (d. 1754)

1724 – Immanuel Kant, German anthropologist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1804)

1870 – Vladimir Lenin, Russian revolutionary and founder of Soviet Russia (d. 1924)

1884 – Otto Rank, Austrian-American psychologist and academic (d. 1939)

1891 – Nicola Sacco, Italian-American anarchist (d. 1927)

1899 – Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born novelist and critic (d. 1977)

1904 – J. Robert Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1967)

1912 – Kathleen Ferrier, English operatic singer (d. 1953)

1916 – Yehudi Menuhin, American-Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 1999)

1922 – Charles Mingus, American bassist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1979)

1923 – Bettie Page, American model and actress (d. 2008)

1923 – Aaron Spelling, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2006)

1935 – Paul Chambers, African-American bassist and composer (d. 1969)

1936 – Glen Campbell, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2017)

1937 – Jack Nicholson, American actor and producer

1944 – Joshua Rifkin, American conductor and musicologist

1946 – John Waters, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1950 – Peter Frampton, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1957 – Donald Tusk, Polish journalist and politician, 14th Prime Minister of Poland

…and on this day in history…

1876 – The first game in the history of the National League was played at the Jefferson Street Grounds in Philadelphia. This game is often pointed to as the beginning of the MLB.

1954 – Red Scare: Witnesses begin testifying and live television coverage of the Army–McCarthy hearings begins.

1969 – British yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston wins the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race and completes the first solo non-stop circumnavigation of the world.

1970 – The first Earth Day is celebrated.

1977 – Optical fiber is first used to carry live telephone traffic.

2000 – In a pre-dawn raid, federal agents seize six-year-old Elián González from his relatives' home in Miami.

2016 – The Paris Agreement is signed, an agreement to help fight global warming.